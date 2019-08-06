FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC251 and FRC284 - Interest Payment Notifications
6 Aug 2019
FRC251 and FRC284 - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond Code: FRC251 ISIN: ZAG000141813
Bond Code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 August 2019:
Bond code: FRC284
ISIN: ZAG000154642
Coupon: 11.008%
Interest amount due: ZAR 823 338.08
Interest period: 13 May 2019 to 11 August 2019
Payment date: 12 August 2019
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 August 2019:
Bond code: FRC251
ISIN: ZAG000141813
Coupon: 10.558%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 383 821.15
Interest period: 13 May 2019 to 12 August 2019
Payment date: 13 August 2019
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
6 August 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 06/08/2019 08:00:00
