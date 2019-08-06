Log in
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC251 and FRC284 - Interest Payment Notifications

08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRC251 and FRC284 - Inter 6 Aug 2019 
FRC251 FRC284 201908060011A
FRC251 and FRC284 - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond Code: FRC251          ISIN: ZAG000141813
Bond Code: FRC284          ISIN: ZAG000154642
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 August 2019:

Bond code:                     FRC284
ISIN:                          ZAG000154642
Coupon:                        11.008%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 823 338.08
Interest period:               13 May 2019 to 11 August 2019
Payment date:                  12 August 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 August 2019:

Bond code:                     FRC251
ISIN:                          ZAG000141813
Coupon:                        10.558%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 383 821.15
Interest period:               13 May 2019 to 12 August 2019
Payment date:                  13 August 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day



6 August 2019


Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 06/08/2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:13 UTC
