FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC254 - Interest Payment Notification

09/21/2018 | 05:39pm CEST
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRC254 - Interest Payment 21 Sep 2018 
FRC254 201809210063A
FRC254 - Interest Payment Notification

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRC254
ISIN: ZAG000144825
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 27 September 2018:

Bond code:                      FRC254
ISIN:                           ZAG000144825
Coupon:                         8.458%
Interest period:                27 June 2018 to 26 September 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 1 065 939.73
Payment date:                   27 September 2018
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day Convention


21 September 2018

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 21/09/2018 04:55:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:38:07 UTC
