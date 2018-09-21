FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC254 - Interest Payment Notification

FRC254 201809210063A FRC254 - Interest Payment Notification FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRC254 ISIN: ZAG000144825 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 27 September 2018: Bond code: FRC254 ISIN: ZAG000144825 Coupon: 8.458% Interest period: 27 June 2018 to 26 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 1 065 939.73 Payment date: 27 September 2018 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Convention 21 September 2018 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21/09/2018 04:55:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.