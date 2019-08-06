FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification

FRC302 201908060046A FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond Code: FRC302 ISIN: ZAG000160029 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 August 2019: Bond code: FRC302 ISIN: ZAG000160029 Coupon: 10.138% Interest amount due: ZAR 944 361.64 Interest period: 5 June 2019 to 11 August 2019 Payment date: 12 August 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day 6 August 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 06/08/2019 03:47:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.