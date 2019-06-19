Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC303 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

06/19/2019 | 05:29am EDT
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRC303 - Listing of New F 19 Jun 2019 
FRC303 201906190019A
FRC303 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRC303
ISIN: ZAG000160425
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked
notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time
to time, effective 20 June 2019.

Debt security code:                          FRC303
ISIN:                                        ZAG000160425
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 64 044 163.00
Type of debt security:                       Credit-linked notes
Issue date:                                  20 June 2019
Issue price:                                 100%
Coupon rate:                                 3 month JIBAR plus 320 basis points
Interest commencement date:                  20 June 2019
Interest determination date(s):              The first business day of each Interest Period
First interest payment date:                 31 August 2019
Interest payment date(s):                    31 August, 30 November, 28 February and 31 May of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 26 August, 25 November, 23 February and 26 May of each
                                             year until the Maturity Date
Books close:                                 27 August, 26 November, 24 February and 27 May of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Business day convention:                     Modified Following Business Day
Maturity date:                               31 May 2024, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement
Final maturity amount:                       100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount, subject to paragraph 36, 37 and
                                             51 of the pricing supplement
Other:                                       The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as
                                             contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                 Please refer to the final maturity amount, provisions relating to
                                             redemption, early redemption and credit-linked note provisions contained
                                             in the pricing supplement

Programme amount:                            ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 19 483 012 563.58
Dealer:                                      FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division


The notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically
in terms of JSE Rules.

This note has been privately placed by FirstRand Bank Limited. Any prospective purchaser of the note should
contact FirstRand Bank Limited for details of the terms of the note. In this regard, prospective purchasers
should be aware that:

1. The note issued is subject to the terms and conditions of the pricing supplement agreed between the issuer
and the subscriber(s) for the note and the terms and conditions of the notes as set out in the programme
memorandum dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time to time, in respect of the issuer's
note programme.

2. The performance of each note issued is linked to the performance of an underlying third party entity and/or
obligation stipulated in the pricing supplement in respect of the note and accordingly, as the prospective
purchaser will assume credit exposure to both the issuer and such entity and/or obligation, the note is only
suitable for purchase by financially sophisticated investors after conducting all relevant independent
investigations. The risks pertaining to credit-linked notes generally are more fully set out in the programme
memorandum. Copies of the programme memorandum are available from the issuer.


19 June 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 19/06/2019 10:20:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:28:01 UTC
