FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC303 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRC303 201906190019A FRC303 - Listing of New Financial Instrument FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRC303 ISIN: ZAG000160425 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time to time, effective 20 June 2019. Debt security code: FRC303 ISIN: ZAG000160425 Nominal issued: ZAR 64 044 163.00 Type of debt security: Credit-linked notes Issue date: 20 June 2019 Issue price: 100% Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 320 basis points Interest commencement date: 20 June 2019 Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each Interest Period First interest payment date: 31 August 2019 Interest payment date(s): 31 August, 30 November, 28 February and 31 May of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 26 August, 25 November, 23 February and 26 May of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 27 August, 26 November, 24 February and 27 May of each year until the Maturity Date Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Maturity date: 31 May 2024, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement Final maturity amount: 100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount, subject to paragraph 36, 37 and 51 of the pricing supplement Other: The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the final maturity amount, provisions relating to redemption, early redemption and credit-linked note provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 19 483 012 563.58 Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division The notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules. This note has been privately placed by FirstRand Bank Limited. Any prospective purchaser of the note should contact FirstRand Bank Limited for details of the terms of the note. In this regard, prospective purchasers should be aware that: 1. The note issued is subject to the terms and conditions of the pricing supplement agreed between the issuer and the subscriber(s) for the note and the terms and conditions of the notes as set out in the programme memorandum dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time to time, in respect of the issuer's note programme. 2. The performance of each note issued is linked to the performance of an underlying third party entity and/or obligation stipulated in the pricing supplement in respect of the note and accordingly, as the prospective purchaser will assume credit exposure to both the issuer and such entity and/or obligation, the note is only suitable for purchase by financially sophisticated investors after conducting all relevant independent investigations. The risks pertaining to credit-linked notes generally are more fully set out in the programme memorandum. Copies of the programme memorandum are available from the issuer. 19 June 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 19/06/2019 10:20:00