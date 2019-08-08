FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC307 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRC307 201908080020A FRC307 - Listing of New Financial Instrument FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRC307 ISIN: ZAG000161597 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time to time, effective 12 August 2019. Debt security code: FRC307 ISIN: ZAG000161597 Nominal issued: ZAR 100 000 000.00 Type of debt security: Credit-linked notes Issue date: 12 August 2019 Issue price: 100% Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 100 basis points Interest commencement date: 12 August 2019 Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each interest period First interest payment date: 12 November 2019 Interest payment date(s): 12 February, 12 May, 12 August and 12 November of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 6 February, 6 May, 6 August and 6 November of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 7 February, 7 May, 7 August and 7 November of each year until the Maturity Date Maturity date: 12 August 2020 Final maturity amount: 100% of the aggregate nominal amount Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Other: The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the early redemption and credit-linked note provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 21 625 673 936.58 Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division 8 August 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 08/08/2019 10:24:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.