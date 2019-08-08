Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSRJ   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC307 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:30am EDT
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRC307 - Listing of New F 8 Aug 2019 
FRC307 201908080020A
FRC307 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRC307
ISIN: ZAG000161597
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked
notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time
to time, effective 12 August 2019.

Debt security code:                          FRC307
ISIN:                                        ZAG000161597
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 100 000 000.00
Type of debt security:                       Credit-linked notes
Issue date:                                  12 August 2019
Issue price:                                 100%
Coupon rate:                                 3 month JIBAR plus 100 basis points
Interest commencement date:                  12 August 2019
Interest determination date(s):              The first business day of each interest period
First interest payment date:                 12 November 2019
Interest payment date(s):                    12 February, 12 May, 12 August and 12 November of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 6 February, 6 May, 6 August and 6 November of each year
                                             until the Maturity Date
Books close:                                 7 February, 7 May, 7 August and 7 November of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Maturity date:                               12 August 2020
Final maturity amount:                       100% of the aggregate nominal amount
Business day convention:                     Modified Following Business Day
Other:                                       The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as
                                             contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                 Please refer to the early redemption and credit-linked note provisions
                                             contained in the pricing supplement


Programme amount:                            ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 21 625 673 936.58
Dealer:                                      FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division


8 August 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 08/08/2019 10:24:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTRAND LIMITED
05:30aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC307 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
08/07FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS200 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
08/06FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRK01 - Finalisation Announcement in respect of the F..
PU
08/06FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 Krugerrand Denominated Note..
PU
08/06FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
08/06FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC251 and FRC284 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
08/02FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS197 FRS199 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
PU
08/01FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS198 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
08/01FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
08/01FIRSTRAND : Dividend declaration of 384.16568 cents per B variable rate non-cumu..
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 47 662 M
Net income 2019 28 060 M
Finance 2019 113 B
Yield 2019 4,97%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 328 B
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 68,64  ZAR
Last Close Price 58,45  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-10.72%21 730
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD11.26%52 832
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%44 650
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.63%8 430
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%8 259
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL4.02%5 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group