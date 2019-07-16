FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

Log in
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment N 16 Jul 2019 
FRC239 FRC243 FRC250 FRC269 FRS104 201907160005A
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond Code: FRC239          ISIN: ZAG000135245
Bond Code: FRC243          ISIN: ZAG000135419
Bond Code: FRC250          ISIN: ZAG000135559
Bond Code: FRC269          ISIN: ZAG000150806
Bond Code: FRS104          ISIN: ZAG000111857
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 19 July 2019:

Bond code:                     FRC239
ISIN:                          ZAG000135245
Coupon:                        20.158%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 65 345.06

Bond code:                     FRC243
ISIN:                          ZAG000135419
Coupon:                        19.758%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 113 026.59

Bond code:                     FRC250
ISIN:                          ZAG000135559
Coupon:                        15.608%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 495 849.42

Interest period:               23 April 2019 to 18 July 2019
Payment date:                  19 July 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 22 July 2019:

Bond code:                     FRC269
ISIN:                          ZAG000150806
Coupon:                        8.158%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 005 780.82
Interest period:               23 April 2019 to 21 July 2019
Payment date:                  22 July 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 23 July 2019:

Bond code:                     FRS104
ISIN:                          ZAG000111857
Coupon:                        8.358%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 041 887.67
Interest period:               23 April 2019 to 22 July 2019
Payment date:                  23 July 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day


16 July 2019


Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 16/07/2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:24:03 UTC
