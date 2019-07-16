FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
16 Jul 2019
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond Code: FRC239 ISIN: ZAG000135245
Bond Code: FRC243 ISIN: ZAG000135419
Bond Code: FRC250 ISIN: ZAG000135559
Bond Code: FRC269 ISIN: ZAG000150806
Bond Code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 19 July 2019:
Bond code: FRC239
ISIN: ZAG000135245
Coupon: 20.158%
Interest amount due: ZAR 65 345.06
Bond code: FRC243
ISIN: ZAG000135419
Coupon: 19.758%
Interest amount due: ZAR 113 026.59
Bond code: FRC250
ISIN: ZAG000135559
Coupon: 15.608%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 495 849.42
Interest period: 23 April 2019 to 18 July 2019
Payment date: 19 July 2019
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 22 July 2019:
Bond code: FRC269
ISIN: ZAG000150806
Coupon: 8.158%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 005 780.82
Interest period: 23 April 2019 to 21 July 2019
Payment date: 22 July 2019
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 23 July 2019:
Bond code: FRS104
ISIN: ZAG000111857
Coupon: 8.358%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 041 887.67
Interest period: 23 April 2019 to 22 July 2019
Payment date: 23 July 2019
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
16 July 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 16/07/2019 08:00:00
