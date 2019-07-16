FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC239 FRC243 FRC250 FRC269 FRS104 201907160005A FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond Code: FRC239 ISIN: ZAG000135245 Bond Code: FRC243 ISIN: ZAG000135419 Bond Code: FRC250 ISIN: ZAG000135559 Bond Code: FRC269 ISIN: ZAG000150806 Bond Code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 19 July 2019: Bond code: FRC239 ISIN: ZAG000135245 Coupon: 20.158% Interest amount due: ZAR 65 345.06 Bond code: FRC243 ISIN: ZAG000135419 Coupon: 19.758% Interest amount due: ZAR 113 026.59 Bond code: FRC250 ISIN: ZAG000135559 Coupon: 15.608% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 495 849.42 Interest period: 23 April 2019 to 18 July 2019 Payment date: 19 July 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 22 July 2019: Bond code: FRC269 ISIN: ZAG000150806 Coupon: 8.158% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 005 780.82 Interest period: 23 April 2019 to 21 July 2019 Payment date: 22 July 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 23 July 2019: Bond code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857 Coupon: 8.358% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 041 887.67 Interest period: 23 April 2019 to 22 July 2019 Payment date: 23 July 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day 16 July 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 16/07/2019 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.