FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications


29 Aug 2019
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond Code: FRB26 ISIN:
Bond Code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047
Bond Code: FRC281 ISIN: ZAG000153834
Bond Code: FRS189 ISIN: ZAG000157462
(FRB)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Bondholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 3 September 2019:
Bond code: FRB26
ISIN: ZAG000159955
Coupon: 9.365%
Interest amount due: ZAR 45 085 419.18
Interest period: 3 June 2019 to 2 September 2019
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC281
ISIN: ZAG000153834
Coupon: 12.617%
Interest amount due: ZAR 381 621.04
Capital amount due: ZAR 12 000 000.00
Interest period: 3 June 2019 to 2 September 2019
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS189
ISIN: ZAG000157462
Capital amount due: ZAR 133 342 619.00
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: ILRA = ANA x ((FIL / IIL) + ARA x DC) x (FXFVD/FXFSD), with FIL at
6133.537, DC at 0.517 and FXFVD at 15.2513, all other definitions
used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/
Payment date: 3 September 2019
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 4 September 2019:
Bond code: FRC213
ISIN: ZAG000121047
Coupon: 9.258%
Interest period: 4 June 2019 to 3 September 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 4 667 046.58
Payment date: 4 September 2019
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
29 August 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 29/08/2019 10:35:00
