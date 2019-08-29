Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

08/29/2019
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest and Capit 29 Aug 2019 
FRS189 FRB26 FRC281 FRC213 201908290027A
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
    ZAG000159955ZAG000159955ZAG000159955
Bond Code: FRB26              ISIN:
Bond Code: FRC213             ISIN: ZAG000121047
Bond Code: FRC281             ISIN: ZAG000153834
Bond Code: FRS189             ISIN: ZAG000157462
(FRB)


INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 3 September 2019:

Bond code:                     FRB26
ISIN:                          ZAG000159955
Coupon:                        9.365%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 45 085 419.18
Interest period:               3 June 2019 to 2 September 2019
Date Convention:               Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRC281
ISIN:                          ZAG000153834
Coupon:                        12.617%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 381 621.04
Capital amount due:            ZAR 12 000 000.00
Interest period:               3 June 2019 to 2 September 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS189
ISIN:                           ZAG000157462
Capital amount due:             ZAR 133 342 619.00
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             ILRA = ANA x ((FIL / IIL) + ARA x DC) x (FXFVD/FXFSD), with FIL at
                                6133.537, DC at 0.517 and FXFVD at 15.2513, all other definitions
                                used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/

Payment date:                   3 September 2019


Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 4 September 2019:

Bond code:                      FRC213
ISIN:                           ZAG000121047
Coupon:                         9.258%
Interest period:                4 June 2019 to 3 September 2019
Interest amount due:            ZAR 4 667 046.58
Payment date:                   4 September 2019
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day


29 August 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 29/08/2019 10:35:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:55:08 UTC
