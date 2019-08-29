FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FRS189 FRB26 FRC281 FRC213 201908290027A FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII ZAG000159955ZAG000159955ZAG000159955 Bond Code: FRB26 ISIN: Bond Code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Bond Code: FRC281 ISIN: ZAG000153834 Bond Code: FRS189 ISIN: ZAG000157462 (FRB) INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 3 September 2019: Bond code: FRB26 ISIN: ZAG000159955 Coupon: 9.365% Interest amount due: ZAR 45 085 419.18 Interest period: 3 June 2019 to 2 September 2019 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRC281 ISIN: ZAG000153834 Coupon: 12.617% Interest amount due: ZAR 381 621.04 Capital amount due: ZAR 12 000 000.00 Interest period: 3 June 2019 to 2 September 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRS189 ISIN: ZAG000157462 Capital amount due: ZAR 133 342 619.00 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: ILRA = ANA x ((FIL / IIL) + ARA x DC) x (FXFVD/FXFSD), with FIL at 6133.537, DC at 0.517 and FXFVD at 15.2513, all other definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/ Payment date: 3 September 2019 Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 4 September 2019: Bond code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Coupon: 9.258% Interest period: 4 June 2019 to 3 September 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 4 667 046.58 Payment date: 4 September 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day 29 August 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 29/08/2019 10:35:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.