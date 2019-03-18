FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRB25 201903180047A FRII - Listing of New Financial Instrument FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRB25 ISIN: ZAG000157512 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its unsecured subordinated additional tier 1 floating rate notes, in terms of its domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme dated 1 November 2018, effective 19 March 2019. Debt security code: FRB25 ISIN: ZAG000157512 Type of debt security: Floating rate notes Nominal issued: ZAR 2 477 000 000.00 Issue date: 19 March 2019 Issue price: 100% Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 440 basis points Interest commencement date: 19 March 2019 Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest determination date being 14 March 2019 First interest payment date: 19 June 2019 Interest payment date(s): 19 March, 19 June, 19 September and 19 December of each year Last day to register: By 17:00 on 8 March, 8 June, 8 September and 8 December of each year Books close: 9 March, 9 June, 9 September and 9 December of each year Business day convention: Modified following business day Maturity date: Perpetual Final maturity amount: The aggregate outstanding nominal amount (plus accrued interest, if any, to the maturity date) Other: The pricing supplement does not contain changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the DMTN programme memorandum Summary of additional terms: Not applicable Programme amount: ZAR 100 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 74 052 980 829.61, inclusive of all issuances under the FRB DMTN programme Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division The notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules. 18 March 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 18/03/2019 02:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.