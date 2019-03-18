Log in
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Listing of New Financial Instrument

03/18/2019 | 09:10am EDT
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRII - Listing of New Fin 18 Mar 2019 
FRB25 201903180047A
FRII - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRB25
ISIN: ZAG000157512
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its unsecured subordinated additional tier 1 floating
rate notes, in terms of its domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme dated 1 November 2018, effective 19
March 2019.

Debt security code:                          FRB25
ISIN:                                        ZAG000157512
Type of debt security:                       Floating rate notes
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 2 477 000 000.00
Issue date:                                  19 March 2019
Issue price:                                 100%
Coupon rate:                                 3 month JIBAR plus 440 basis points
Interest commencement date:                  19 March 2019
Interest determination date(s):              The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest
                                             determination date being 14 March 2019
First interest payment date:                 19 June 2019
Interest payment date(s):                    19 March, 19 June, 19 September and 19 December of each year
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 8 March, 8 June, 8 September and 8 December of each year
Books close:                                 9 March, 9 June, 9 September and 9 December of each year
Business day convention:                     Modified following business day
Maturity date:                               Perpetual
Final maturity amount:                       The aggregate outstanding nominal amount (plus accrued interest, if any,
                                             to the maturity date)
Other:                                       The pricing supplement does not contain changes to the terms and
                                             conditions as contained in the DMTN programme memorandum
Summary of additional terms:                 Not applicable


Programme amount:                            ZAR 100 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 74 052 980 829.61, inclusive of all issuances under the FRB
                                             DMTN programme
Dealer:                                      FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division


The notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in
terms of JSE Rules.


18 March 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 18/03/2019 02:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:09:07 UTC
