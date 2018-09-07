Log in
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRJ21 FRC252 FRC263 - Interest Payment Notifications

09/07/2018 | 04:22pm CEST
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRJ21 FRC252 FRC263 - Int 7 Sep 2018 
FRC252 FRC263 FRJ21 201809070056A
FRJ21, FRC252, FRC263 - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRJ21        ISIN: ZAG000115858
Bond code: FRC252       ISIN: ZAG000142225
Bond code: FRC263       ISIN: ZAG000148230
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 14 September 2018:

Bond code:                      FRC252
ISIN:                           ZAG000142225
Coupon:                         8.917%
Interest period:                14 June 2018 to 13 September 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 224 757.26
Payment date:                   14 September 2018
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day


Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 17 September 2018:

Bond code:                      FRJ21
ISIN:                           ZAG000115858
Coupon:                         8.117%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 19 754 331.78
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRC263
ISIN:                           ZAG000148230
Coupon:                         7.992%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 514 553.42
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day

Interest period:                15 June 2018 to 16 September 2018
Payment date:                   17 September 2018


7 September 2018

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 07/09/2018 03:35:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:21:04 UTC
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.