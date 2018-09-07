FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRJ21 FRC252 FRC263 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC252 FRC263 FRJ21 201809070056A FRJ21, FRC252, FRC263 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRJ21 ISIN: ZAG000115858 Bond code: FRC252 ISIN: ZAG000142225 Bond code: FRC263 ISIN: ZAG000148230 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 14 September 2018: Bond code: FRC252 ISIN: ZAG000142225 Coupon: 8.917% Interest period: 14 June 2018 to 13 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 224 757.26 Payment date: 14 September 2018 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 17 September 2018: Bond code: FRJ21 ISIN: ZAG000115858 Coupon: 8.117% Interest amount due: ZAR 19 754 331.78 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRC263 ISIN: ZAG000148230 Coupon: 7.992% Interest amount due: ZAR 514 553.42 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 15 June 2018 to 16 September 2018 Payment date: 17 September 2018 7 September 2018 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 07/09/2018 03:35:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.