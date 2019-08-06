FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 Krugerrand Denominated Notes

|
FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 Krugerrand Denominated Notes
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRD
Bond code: FRK02
ISIN: ZAE000275533
(FRB)
LISTING OF 44 249 KRUGERRAND DENOMINATED NOTES
The JSE Limited (the JSE) has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing, on the Main Board of the JSE, of
its senior unsecured 44 249 one ounce KrugerRand notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme)
dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 12 August 2019.
Instrument number: 85960
Bond code: FRK02
ISIN: ZAE000275533
Type of debt security: One ounce KrugerRand notes
Nominal issued: 44249 one ounce KrugerRand coins
Issue date: 12 August 2019
Issue price (cents): 2253850.00 (ZAR 22 538.50)
Denomination: One ounce KrugerRand coins
Interest rate: 0.70% per annum (being the equivalent of 0.007 ounces of gold accrued
per annum), payable in cash on the Interest Payment Date
Interest commencement date: 12 August 2019
Interest payment date: 12 August 2024, with the period commencing on, and including, the
Interest Commencement Date and ending on, but excluding the Maturity
Date
Last day to register: 11 June 2024
Books close: 12 June 2024
Business day convention: Following Business day
Maturity date: 12 August 2024, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Following
Business Day Convention
Final maturity amount: Redemption at par in one ounce KrugerRands coins or smaller
denominations, if required.
Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the further provisions per line item 97 and the annexures
contained in the pricing supplement
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 21 425 673 936.58
Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division
6 August 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
