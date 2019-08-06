FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 Krugerrand Denominated Notes

FRK02 201908060052A FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 Krugerrand Denominated Notes FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRD Bond code: FRK02 ISIN: ZAE000275533 (FRB) LISTING OF 44 249 KRUGERRAND DENOMINATED NOTES The JSE Limited (the JSE) has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing, on the Main Board of the JSE, of its senior unsecured 44 249 one ounce KrugerRand notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 12 August 2019. Instrument number: 85960 Bond code: FRK02 ISIN: ZAE000275533 Type of debt security: One ounce KrugerRand notes Nominal issued: 44249 one ounce KrugerRand coins Issue date: 12 August 2019 Issue price (cents): 2253850.00 (ZAR 22 538.50) Denomination: One ounce KrugerRand coins Interest rate: 0.70% per annum (being the equivalent of 0.007 ounces of gold accrued per annum), payable in cash on the Interest Payment Date Interest commencement date: 12 August 2019 Interest payment date: 12 August 2024, with the period commencing on, and including, the Interest Commencement Date and ending on, but excluding the Maturity Date Last day to register: 11 June 2024 Books close: 12 June 2024 Business day convention: Following Business day Maturity date: 12 August 2024, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Following Business Day Convention Final maturity amount: Redemption at par in one ounce KrugerRands coins or smaller denominations, if required. Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the further provisions per line item 97 and the annexures contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 21 425 673 936.58 Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division 6 August 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 06/08/2019 04:40:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.