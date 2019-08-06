Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 Krugerrand Denominated Notes

08/06/2019
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 6 Aug 2019 
FRK02 201908060052A
FRK02 - Listing of 44 249 Krugerrand Denominated Notes

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRD
Bond code: FRK02
ISIN: ZAE000275533
(FRB)

LISTING OF 44 249 KRUGERRAND DENOMINATED NOTES

The JSE Limited (the JSE) has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing, on the Main Board of the JSE, of
its senior unsecured 44 249 one ounce KrugerRand notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme)
dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 12 August 2019.

Instrument number:                           85960
Bond code:                                   FRK02
ISIN:                                        ZAE000275533
Type of debt security:                       One ounce KrugerRand notes
Nominal issued:                              44249 one ounce KrugerRand coins
Issue date:                                  12 August 2019
Issue price (cents):                         2253850.00 (ZAR 22 538.50)
Denomination:                                One ounce KrugerRand coins
Interest rate:                               0.70% per annum (being the equivalent of 0.007 ounces of gold accrued
                                             per annum), payable in cash on the Interest Payment Date
Interest commencement date:                  12 August 2019
Interest payment date:                       12 August 2024, with the period commencing on, and including, the
                                             Interest Commencement Date and ending on, but excluding the Maturity
                                             Date
Last day to register:                        11 June 2024
Books close:                                 12 June 2024
Business day convention:                     Following Business day
Maturity date:                               12 August 2024, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Following
                                             Business Day Convention
Final maturity amount:                       Redemption at par in one ounce KrugerRands coins or smaller
                                             denominations, if required.
Other:                                       The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions
Summary of additional terms:                 Please refer to the further provisions per line item 97 and the annexures
                                             contained in the pricing supplement

Programme amount:                            ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 21 425 673 936.58
Dealer:                                      FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division


6 August 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 06/08/2019 04:40:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:24:05 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 47 662 M
Net income 2019 28 060 M
Finance 2019 113 B
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 333 B
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 68,64  ZAR
Last Close Price 59,33  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-9.38%22 337
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD7.95%52 442
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%44 388
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED0.72%8 654
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%8 553
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL4.37%5 910
