FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRX45 - Listing of Tap Issue

FRX45 201907010046A FRX45 - Listing of Tap Issue FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRX45 ISIN: ZAG000076480 (FRB) LISTING OF TAP ISSUE The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the additional listing of its senior unsecured fixed rate notes, in terms of its domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme dated 22 April 2008, effective 3 July 2019. Debt security code: FRX45 ISIN: ZAG000076480 Type of debt security: Fixed rate notes Nominal before issue: ZAR 525 000 000.00 Nominal issued: ZAR 148 000 000.00 Nominal after issue: ZAR 673 000 000.00 Issue date: 3 July 2019 Issue price: 78.1375% Coupon rate: 8.00% per annum Interest commencement date: 14 April 2019 First interest payment date: 14 October 2019 Interest payment date(s): 14 April and 14 October in each year until the maturity date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 8 April and 8 October in each year until the maturity date Books close: 9 April and 9 October in each year until the maturity date Business day convention: Following Business Day Maturity date: 14 April 2045 Final maturity amount: 100% of Principal Amount Other: The pricing supplement does not contain additional terms and conditions or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the DMTN Summary of additional terms: Not applicable Programme amount: ZAR 100 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 76 439 780 829.61, inclusive of all issuances under the FRB DMTN programmes Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division The notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules. 1 July 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 01/07/2019 02:17:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.