FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRX45 - Listing of Tap Issue

07/01/2019 | 09:21am EDT
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRX45 - Listing of Tap Is 1 Jul 2019 
FRX45 201907010046A
FRX45 - Listing of Tap Issue

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRX45
ISIN: ZAG000076480
(FRB)

LISTING OF TAP ISSUE

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the additional listing of its senior unsecured fixed rate
notes, in terms of its domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme dated 22 April 2008, effective 3 July
2019.


Debt security code:                          FRX45
ISIN:                                        ZAG000076480
Type of debt security:                       Fixed rate notes
Nominal before issue:                        ZAR 525 000 000.00
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 148 000 000.00
Nominal after issue:                         ZAR 673 000 000.00
Issue date:                                  3 July 2019
Issue price:                                 78.1375%
Coupon rate:                                 8.00% per annum
Interest commencement date:                  14 April 2019
First interest payment date:                 14 October 2019
Interest payment date(s):                    14 April and 14 October in each year until the maturity date
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 8 April and 8 October in each year until the maturity date
Books close:                                 9 April and 9 October in each year until the maturity date
Business day convention:                     Following Business Day
Maturity date:                               14 April 2045
Final maturity amount:                       100% of Principal Amount
Other:                                       The pricing supplement does not contain additional terms and conditions
                                             or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the DMTN
Summary of additional terms:                 Not applicable

Programme amount:                            ZAR 100 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 76 439 780 829.61, inclusive of all issuances under the FRB
                                             DMTN programmes
Dealer:                                      FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division

The notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically
in terms of JSE Rules.


1 July 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 01/07/2019 02:17:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 13:17:07 UTC
