FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRX45 - Listing of Tap Issue
07/01/2019 | 09:21am EDT
1 Jul 2019
FRX45 201907010046A
FRX45 - Listing of Tap Issue
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRX45
ISIN: ZAG000076480
(FRB)
LISTING OF TAP ISSUE
The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the additional listing of its senior unsecured fixed rate
notes, in terms of its domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme dated 22 April 2008, effective 3 July
2019.
Debt security code: FRX45
ISIN: ZAG000076480
Type of debt security: Fixed rate notes
Nominal before issue: ZAR 525 000 000.00
Nominal issued: ZAR 148 000 000.00
Nominal after issue: ZAR 673 000 000.00
Issue date: 3 July 2019
Issue price: 78.1375%
Coupon rate: 8.00% per annum
Interest commencement date: 14 April 2019
First interest payment date: 14 October 2019
Interest payment date(s): 14 April and 14 October in each year until the maturity date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 8 April and 8 October in each year until the maturity date
Books close: 9 April and 9 October in each year until the maturity date
Business day convention: Following Business Day
Maturity date: 14 April 2045
Final maturity amount: 100% of Principal Amount
Other: The pricing supplement does not contain additional terms and conditions
or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the DMTN
Summary of additional terms: Not applicable
Programme amount: ZAR 100 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 76 439 780 829.61, inclusive of all issuances under the FRB
DMTN programmes
Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division
The notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically
in terms of JSE Rules.
1 July 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
