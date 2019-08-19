FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FSR FSRP FST FRII FRD FRLE - Notification of changes to the Groups website

FRB14 FRB19 FRBZ01 FRBZ02 FRBZ03 FRS100 FRS133 FRS173 FRS174 FRX19 FRX20 FRX24 FRX31 FRX32 FRC272 FRC274 FRX27 FRX23 FRX25 FRX28 FRX30 FRBI22 FRBI23 FRBI46 FRC1 201908190001A FSR FSRP FST FRII FRD FRLE - Notification of changes to the Group's website FirstRand Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/010753/06) JSE ordinary share code: FSR Ordinary share ISIN: ZAE000066304 JSE B preference share code: FSRP B preference share ISIN: ZAE000060141 NSX ordinary share code: FST (FSR or the group) FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII JSE company code debt issuer: FRD JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE (FRB or the bank) NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S WEBSITE The group has updated the design of its website and, as a result, shareholders and bondholders are advised that certain URLs referred to in previous announcements and reporting collateral have changed. These include, but are not limited to, the bank's offering circulars, domestic medium term note programme memoranda, note programme memoranda, structured note and preference share programme memorandum, supplements to the aforementioned programme memoranda, issuer disclosure documents, group and bank interim and annual financial results booklets and annual reports. The new URLs are listed below. 1. Website references to the group's annual integrated reports, reports to society and the bank's annual reports are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/annual-reporting/ 2. Website references to the group's and bank's annual and interim financial results are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/financial-results/ 3. Website references to the group's and bank's IFRS 9 transition reports are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/other-shareholder-documents/ 4. Website references to the group's and bank's Basel Pillar 3 disclosures are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/basel-pillar-3-disclosure/ 5. Website references to the group's environmental and social risk reports are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/society/firstrand-contract-with-society/ 6. Website references to FRB's programme memoranda and issuer disclosure documents are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/prospectuses-and-programme- memoranda/ 7. Website references to FRB's pricing supplements are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/ 8. Website references to the group's and bank's credit ratings are hereby amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/credit-ratings/ 19 August 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 19/08/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.