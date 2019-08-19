FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FSR FSRP FST FRII FRD FRLE - Notification of changes to the Groups website

|
FSR FSRP FST FRII FRD FRLE - Notification of changes to the Group's website
FirstRand Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/010753/06)
JSE ordinary share code: FSR
Ordinary share ISIN: ZAE000066304
JSE B preference share code: FSRP
B preference share ISIN: ZAE000060141
NSX ordinary share code: FST
(FSR or the group)
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII
JSE company code debt issuer: FRD
JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE
(FRB or the bank)
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S WEBSITE
The group has updated the design of its website and, as a result, shareholders and bondholders are
advised that certain URLs referred to in previous announcements and reporting collateral have
changed.
These include, but are not limited to, the bank's offering circulars, domestic medium term note
programme memoranda, note programme memoranda, structured note and preference share
programme memorandum, supplements to the aforementioned programme memoranda, issuer
disclosure documents, group and bank interim and annual financial results booklets and annual reports.
The new URLs are listed below.
1. Website references to the group's annual integrated reports, reports to society and the bank's
annual reports are hereby amended to:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/annual-reporting/
2. Website references to the group's and bank's annual and interim financial results are hereby
amended to: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/financial-results/
3. Website references to the group's and bank's IFRS 9 transition reports are hereby amended to:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/other-shareholder-documents/
4. Website references to the group's and bank's Basel Pillar 3 disclosures are hereby amended to:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/basel-pillar-3-disclosure/
5. Website references to the group's environmental and social risk reports are hereby amended to:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/society/firstrand-contract-with-society/
6. Website references to FRB's programme memoranda and issuer disclosure documents are
hereby amended to:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/prospectuses-and-programme-
memoranda/
7. Website references to FRB's pricing supplements are hereby amended to:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/
8. Website references to the group's and bank's credit ratings are hereby amended to:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/credit-ratings/
19 August 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 19/08/2019 07:05:00
