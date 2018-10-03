FSR 201810030035A Dealings in securities by directors FirstRand Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1966/010753/06) ISIN: ZAE 000066304 Share Code: (JSE): FSR Share Code: (NSX): FST ('FSR' or 'FirstRand') DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information in respect of director's dealings is disclosed. The transactions undertaken by FirstRand executive directors relate to awards made under the Bonus Deferral Conditional Incentive Plan ('BCIP') and Conditional Incentive Plan ('CIP'), which have now vested. The restrictions were lifted on 17 September 2018. 1.Mr Pullinger has elected receive the awards vested under the BCIP and CIP, net of tax, in FirstRand shares acquired at market value. 2. Mr Kellan has elected to receive the awards vested under the BCIP in cash and receive the awards vested under CIP, net of tax, in FirstRand shares acquired at market value. Director : Alan Patrick Pullinger Company : FirstRand Limited Date of transaction : 27 September 2018 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares Class of securities : Ordinary shares in terms of CIP Purchase price : R66.62160 Number of ordinary shares purchased : 103 701 Total value of shares purchased : R6 908 726.54 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Director : Alan Patrick Pullinger Company : FirstRand Limited Date of transaction : 27 September 2018 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares Class of securities : Ordinary shares in terms of BCIP Purchase price : R66.62160 Number of ordinary shares purchased : 114 991 Total value of shares purchased : R7 660 884.41 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Director : Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan Company : FirstRand Limited Date of transaction : 27 September 2018 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares Class of securities : Ordinary shares in terms of CIP Purchase price : R68.48310 Number of ordinary shares purchased : 70 617 Total value of shares purchased : R4 836 071.07 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Sandton 3 October 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 03/10/2018 01:44:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.