FirstRand Limited    FSRJ   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED (FSRJ)
News

FIRSTRAND : Dealings in securities by directors

10/03/2018 | 02:23pm CEST
FIRSTRAND LIMITED - Dealings in securities by dire 3 Oct 2018 
FSR 201810030035A
Dealings in securities by directors

FirstRand Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1966/010753/06)
ISIN: ZAE 000066304
Share Code: (JSE): FSR
Share Code: (NSX): FST
('FSR' or 'FirstRand')

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information in respect of director's dealings
is disclosed.

The transactions undertaken by FirstRand executive directors relate to awards made under the Bonus Deferral
Conditional Incentive Plan ('BCIP') and Conditional Incentive Plan ('CIP'), which have now vested. The restrictions
were lifted on 17 September 2018.

1.Mr Pullinger has elected receive the awards vested under the BCIP and CIP, net of tax, in FirstRand shares
acquired at market value.
2. Mr Kellan has elected to receive the awards vested under the BCIP in cash and receive the awards vested under
CIP, net of tax, in FirstRand shares acquired at market value.

Director                                              :      Alan Patrick Pullinger
Company                                               :      FirstRand Limited
Date of transaction                                   :      27 September 2018
Nature of transaction                                 :      On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares
Class of securities                                   :      Ordinary shares in terms of CIP
Purchase price                                        :      R66.62160
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   :      103 701
Total value of shares purchased                       :      R6 908 726.54
Nature of interest                                    :      Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained                                    :      Yes

Director                                              :      Alan Patrick Pullinger
Company                                               :      FirstRand Limited
Date of transaction                                   :      27 September 2018
Nature of transaction                                 :      On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares
Class of securities                                   :      Ordinary shares in terms of BCIP
Purchase price                                        :      R66.62160
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   :      114 991
Total value of shares purchased                       :      R7 660 884.41
Nature of interest                                    :      Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained                                    :      Yes

Director                                              :      Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan
Company                                               :      FirstRand Limited
Date of transaction                                   :      27 September 2018
Nature of transaction                                 :      On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares
Class of securities                                   :      Ordinary shares in terms of CIP
Purchase price                                        :      R68.48310
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   :      70 617
Total value of shares purchased                       :      R4 836 071.07
Nature of interest                                    :      Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained                                    :      Yes


Sandton
3 October 2018

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 03/10/2018 01:44:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 12:22:06 UTC
