FSR 201810030035A
Dealings in securities by directors
FirstRand Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1966/010753/06)
ISIN: ZAE 000066304
Share Code: (JSE): FSR
Share Code: (NSX): FST
('FSR' or 'FirstRand')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information in respect of director's dealings
is disclosed.
The transactions undertaken by FirstRand executive directors relate to awards made under the Bonus Deferral
Conditional Incentive Plan ('BCIP') and Conditional Incentive Plan ('CIP'), which have now vested. The restrictions
were lifted on 17 September 2018.
1.Mr Pullinger has elected receive the awards vested under the BCIP and CIP, net of tax, in FirstRand shares
acquired at market value.
2. Mr Kellan has elected to receive the awards vested under the BCIP in cash and receive the awards vested under
CIP, net of tax, in FirstRand shares acquired at market value.
Director : Alan Patrick Pullinger
Company : FirstRand Limited
Date of transaction : 27 September 2018
Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares in terms of CIP
Purchase price : R66.62160
Number of ordinary shares purchased : 103 701
Total value of shares purchased : R6 908 726.54
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Director : Alan Patrick Pullinger
Company : FirstRand Limited
Date of transaction : 27 September 2018
Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares in terms of BCIP
Purchase price : R66.62160
Number of ordinary shares purchased : 114 991
Total value of shares purchased : R7 660 884.41
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Director : Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan
Company : FirstRand Limited
Date of transaction : 27 September 2018
Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of FSR ordinary shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares in terms of CIP
Purchase price : R68.48310
Number of ordinary shares purchased : 70 617
Total value of shares purchased : R4 836 071.07
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Sandton
3 October 2018
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
