FSRP 201908010024A Dividend declaration of 384.16568 cents per B variable rate non-cumulative, non-redeemable preference share FirstRand Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1966/010753/06 B preference share code: FSRP ISIN: ZAE000060141 Income tax number: 9150201714 (FirstRand) DIVIDEND DECLARATION OF 384.16568 CENTS PER B VARIABLE RATE NON-CUMULATIVE, NON-REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARE B preference shareholders are advised that the salient dates for the thirtieth dividend declaration on the B variable rate non-cumulative, non-redeemable preference shares in FirstRand (B preference shares) for the period from 26 February 2019 to 26 August 2019, both days inclusive, in the gross amount of 384.16568 cents per B preference share, will be as follows: Last day to trade cum the B preference share dividend Tuesday, 20 August 2019 Shares commence trading ex the B preference share dividend from the commencement of business on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 Record date Friday, 23 August 2019 Payment date of the B preference share dividend Monday, 26 August 2019 B preference share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 21 August 2019 and Friday, 23 August 2019, both days inclusive. In the event that there is a change to the prime rate between the B preference share dividend declaration date and the B preference share dividend payment date, the prevailing prime rate at the dividend declaration date will be applied from the dividend declaration date to the dividend payment date. Dividend tax amounting to 76.83314 cents per B preference share, totalling R34 574 913.00 will be deducted from this preference dividend for all B preference shareholders who are subject to dividend withholding tax of 20%. The net dividend will therefore be 307.33254 cents per B preference share. The B preference share dividend is declared out of income reserves. The issued share capital at the declaration date is 5 609 488 001 ordinary shares of one cent each and 45 000 000 B preference shares of one cent each. Sandton 1 August 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 01/08/2019 08:18:00