FIRSTRAND : Dividend declaration of 384.16568 cents per B variable rate non-cumulative, non-redeemable preference share

08/01/2019 | 03:25am EDT
FIRSTRAND LIMITED - Dividend declaration of 384.16 1 Aug 2019 
FSRP 201908010024A
Dividend declaration of 384.16568 cents per B variable rate non-cumulative, non-redeemable preference share

FirstRand Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1966/010753/06
B preference share code: FSRP ISIN: ZAE000060141
Income tax number: 9150201714
(FirstRand)

DIVIDEND DECLARATION OF 384.16568 CENTS PER B VARIABLE RATE NON-CUMULATIVE, NON-REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARE

B preference shareholders are advised that the salient dates for the thirtieth dividend declaration on the
B variable rate non-cumulative, non-redeemable preference shares in FirstRand (B preference shares)
for the period from 26 February 2019 to 26 August 2019, both days inclusive, in the gross amount of
384.16568 cents per B preference share, will be as follows:

Last day to trade cum the B preference share dividend                       Tuesday, 20 August 2019
Shares commence trading ex the B preference share dividend from
the commencement of business on                                           Wednesday, 21 August 2019
Record date                                                                  Friday, 23 August 2019
Payment date of the B preference share dividend                              Monday, 26 August 2019

B preference share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday,
21 August 2019 and Friday, 23 August 2019, both days inclusive.

In the event that there is a change to the prime rate between the B preference share dividend declaration
date and the B preference share dividend payment date, the prevailing prime rate at the dividend
declaration date will be applied from the dividend declaration date to the dividend payment date.

Dividend tax amounting to 76.83314 cents per B preference share, totalling R34 574 913.00 will be
deducted from this preference dividend for all B preference shareholders who are subject to dividend
withholding tax of 20%. The net dividend will therefore be 307.33254 cents per B preference share.

The B preference share dividend is declared out of income reserves.

The issued share capital at the declaration date is 5 609 488 001 ordinary shares of one cent each and
45 000 000 B preference shares of one cent each.


Sandton
1 August 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 01/08/2019 08:18:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 07:24:06 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 47 662 M
Net income 2019 28 090 M
Finance 2019 113 B
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
Capitalization 346 B
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 68,63  ZAR
Last Close Price 61,75  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-5.68%24 438
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD8.07%53 336
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%45 793
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED6.59%9 921
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%9 427
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL13.79%6 530
