FRK02, FRPT01, FRBP01,... : FRII - Availability of the Updated Issuer Disclosure Document: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII JSE company code debt issuer: FRD JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 (FRB or the bank) AVAILABILITY OF THE UPDATED ISSUER DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT FRB advises securityholders that the issuer disclosure document, incorporated by reference in the FRB domestic medium term note programme, preference share programme, note programme and structured note and preference share programme, has been updated. The updated issuer disclosure document is available for inspection at FRB's registered office and on the bank's website at: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/prospectuses-and-programme-memoranda/. 4 December 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 04-12-2019 09:49:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.