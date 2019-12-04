Log in
FirstRand Limited

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
FRK02, FRPT01, FRBP01,... : FRII - Availability of the Updated Issuer Disclosure Document

12/04/2019 | 04:54am EST
FRK02, FRPT01, FRBP01,... : FRII - Availability of 4 Dec 2019 
FRK02, FRPT01, FRBP01,... : FRII - Availability of the Updated Issuer Disclosure Document: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII
JSE company code debt issuer: FRD
JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
(FRB or the bank)


AVAILABILITY OF THE UPDATED ISSUER DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT

FRB advises securityholders that the issuer disclosure document, incorporated by reference in the FRB
domestic medium term note programme, preference share programme, note programme and structured note
and preference share programme, has been updated.

The updated issuer disclosure document is available for inspection at FRB's registered office and on the bank's
website at:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/prospectuses-and-programme-memoranda/.



4 December 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 04-12-2019 09:49:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 09:53:05 UTC
