12/04/2019 | 04:54am EST
4 Dec 2019
FRK02, FRPT01, FRBP01,... : FRII - Availability of the Updated Issuer Disclosure Document:
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII
JSE company code debt issuer: FRD
JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
(FRB or the bank)
AVAILABILITY OF THE UPDATED ISSUER DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT
FRB advises securityholders that the issuer disclosure document, incorporated by reference in the FRB
domestic medium term note programme, preference share programme, note programme and structured note
and preference share programme, has been updated.
The updated issuer disclosure document is available for inspection at FRB's registered office and on the bank's
website at:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/prospectuses-and-programme-memoranda/.
4 December 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 04-12-2019 09:49:00
