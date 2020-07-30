FirstRand : FRB24 FRC305 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRB24 FRC305 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102 Bond Code: FRC305 ISIN: ZAG000160920 (FRB) Interest Payment Notifications Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 6 August 2020: Bond code: FRC305 ISIN: ZAG000160920 Coupon: 7.549% Interest amount due: ZAR 941 036.95 Interest period: 6 May 2020 to 5 August 2020 Payment date: 6 August 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 August 2020: Bond code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102 Coupon: 8.992% Interest amount due: ZAR 53 009 687.67 Interest period: 8 May 2020 to 10 August 2020 Payment date: 11 August 2020 Date convention: Modified Following Business Day 30 July 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 30-07-2020 11:19:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.