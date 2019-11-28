Log in
FirstRand : FRC213 and FRC277 - Interest Payment Notifications

11/28/2019 | 05:58am EST
FRC213 and FRC277 - Interest Payment Notifications 28 Nov 2019 
FRC213 and FRC277 - Interest Payment Notifications: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC213          ISIN: ZAG000121047
Bond Code: FRC277          ISIN: ZAG000153552
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 4 December 2019:

Bond code:                     FRC213
ISIN:                          ZAG000121047
Coupon:                        8.958%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 4 466 728.77

Bond code:                     FRC277
ISIN:                          ZAG000153552
Coupon:                        8.308%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 517 827.40

Interest period:               4 September 2019 to 3 December 2019
Payment date:                  4 December 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day


28 November 2019


Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 28-11-2019 11:40:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 10:57:06 UTC
