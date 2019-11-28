FirstRand : FRC213 and FRC277 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC213 and FRC277 - Interest Payment Notifications: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Bond Code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 4 December 2019: Bond code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Coupon: 8.958% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 466 728.77 Bond code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552 Coupon: 8.308% Interest amount due: ZAR 517 827.40 Interest period: 4 September 2019 to 3 December 2019 Payment date: 4 December 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day 28 November 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 28-11-2019 11:40:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.