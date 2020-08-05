FirstRand : FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification

FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC302
ISIN: ZAG000160029
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 August 2020:
Bond code: FRC302
ISIN: ZAG000160029
Annualised interest rate: 4.5330%
Interest rate for the period: 2.2665%
Interest period: 11 May 2020 to 10 August 2020
Interest amount due: ZAR 285 641.10
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Index1 + 3.03%) * n/N + (50% * Index 1) * (N-n)/N, all definitions used
in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Payment date: 11 August 2020
5 August 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 05-08-2020 09:45:00
