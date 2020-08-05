Log in
FirstRand : FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification

08/05/2020 | 04:52am EDT
FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification 5 Aug 2020 
FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC302
ISIN: ZAG000160029
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 August 2020:

Bond code:                      FRC302
ISIN:                           ZAG000160029
Annualised interest rate:       4.5330%
Interest rate for the period:   2.2665%
Interest period:                11 May 2020 to 10 August 2020
Interest amount due:            ZAR 285 641.10
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Index1 + 3.03%) * n/N + (50% * Index 1) * (N-n)/N, all definitions used
                                in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/
Payment date:                   11 August 2020



5 August 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 05-08-2020 09:45:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:51:09 UTC
