FirstRand : FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification

FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC302 ISIN: ZAG000160029 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 August 2020: Bond code: FRC302 ISIN: ZAG000160029 Annualised interest rate: 4.5330% Interest rate for the period: 2.2665% Interest period: 11 May 2020 to 10 August 2020 Interest amount due: ZAR 285 641.10 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Index1 + 3.03%) * n/N + (50% * Index 1) * (N-n)/N, all definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Payment date: 11 August 2020 5 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 05-08-2020 09:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.