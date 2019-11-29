Log in
FirstRand : FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

0
11/29/2019 | 03:08pm EST
FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instrumen 29 Nov 2019 
FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instruments: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC327            ISIN: ZAG000164880
Bond code: FRC328            ISIN: ZAG000164898
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked
notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time
to time, effective 3 December 2019.

Type of debt security:                     Credit-linked notes

Debt security code:                        FRC327
ISIN:                                      ZAG000164880
Nominal issued:                            ZAR 25 000 000.00
Coupon rate:                               3 month JIBAR plus 128 basis points
First interest payment date:               30 December 2019
Interest payment date(s):                  30 March, 30 June, 30 September and 30 December of each year until
                                           the Maturity Date
Last day to register:                      By 17:00 on 25 March, 25 June, 25 September and 25 December of each
                                           year until the Maturity Date
Books close:                               26 March, 26 June, 26 September and 26 December of each year until
                                           the Maturity Date
Maturity date:                             30 September 2022


Debt security code:                        FRC328
ISIN:                                      ZAG000164898
Nominal issued:                            ZAR 50 000 000.00
Coupon rate:                               3 month JIBAR plus 165 basis points
First interest payment date:               27 February 2020
Interest payment date(s):                  27 February, 27 May, 27 August and 27 November of each year until the
                                           Maturity Date
Last day to register:                      By 17:00 on 22 February, 22 May, 22 August and 22 November of each
                                           year until the Maturity Date
Books close:                               23 February, 23 May, 23 August and 23 November of each year until the
                                           Maturity Date
Maturity date:                             27 November 2022

Final maturity amount:                     100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Issue date:                                3 December 2019
Issue price:                               100%
Interest commencement date:                3 December 2019
Interest determination date(s):            The first business day of each Interest Period
Business day convention:                   Modified Following Business Day
Other:                                     The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as
                                           contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:               Please refer to the, early redemption and credit-linked note provisions
                                           contained in the pricing supplement

Programme amount:                          ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:      ZAR 25 053 799 287.58
Dealer:                                    FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division
2 December 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 29-11-2019 03:10:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 20:07:00 UTC
