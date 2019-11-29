FirstRand : FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instruments: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRC327 ISIN: ZAG000164880 Bond code: FRC328 ISIN: ZAG000164898 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time to time, effective 3 December 2019. Type of debt security: Credit-linked notes Debt security code: FRC327 ISIN: ZAG000164880 Nominal issued: ZAR 25 000 000.00 Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 128 basis points First interest payment date: 30 December 2019 Interest payment date(s): 30 March, 30 June, 30 September and 30 December of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 25 March, 25 June, 25 September and 25 December of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 26 March, 26 June, 26 September and 26 December of each year until the Maturity Date Maturity date: 30 September 2022 Debt security code: FRC328 ISIN: ZAG000164898 Nominal issued: ZAR 50 000 000.00 Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 165 basis points First interest payment date: 27 February 2020 Interest payment date(s): 27 February, 27 May, 27 August and 27 November of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 22 February, 22 May, 22 August and 22 November of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 23 February, 23 May, 23 August and 23 November of each year until the Maturity Date Maturity date: 27 November 2022 Final maturity amount: 100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount Issue date: 3 December 2019 Issue price: 100% Interest commencement date: 3 December 2019 Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each Interest Period Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Other: The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the, early redemption and credit-linked note provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 25 053 799 287.58 Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division 2 December 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 29-11-2019 03:10:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.