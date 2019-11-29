FirstRand : FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
0
11/29/2019 | 03:08pm EST
FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instrumen
29 Nov 2019
FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instruments:
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC327 ISIN: ZAG000164880
Bond code: FRC328 ISIN: ZAG000164898
(FRB)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked
notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time
to time, effective 3 December 2019.
Type of debt security: Credit-linked notes
Debt security code: FRC327
ISIN: ZAG000164880
Nominal issued: ZAR 25 000 000.00
Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 128 basis points
First interest payment date: 30 December 2019
Interest payment date(s): 30 March, 30 June, 30 September and 30 December of each year until
the Maturity Date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 25 March, 25 June, 25 September and 25 December of each
year until the Maturity Date
Books close: 26 March, 26 June, 26 September and 26 December of each year until
the Maturity Date
Maturity date: 30 September 2022
Debt security code: FRC328
ISIN: ZAG000164898
Nominal issued: ZAR 50 000 000.00
Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 165 basis points
First interest payment date: 27 February 2020
Interest payment date(s): 27 February, 27 May, 27 August and 27 November of each year until the
Maturity Date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 22 February, 22 May, 22 August and 22 November of each
year until the Maturity Date
Books close: 23 February, 23 May, 23 August and 23 November of each year until the
Maturity Date
Maturity date: 27 November 2022
Final maturity amount: 100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Issue date: 3 December 2019
Issue price: 100%
Interest commencement date: 3 December 2019
Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each Interest Period
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
Other: The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as
contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the, early redemption and credit-linked note provisions
contained in the pricing supplement
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 25 053 799 287.58
Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division
2 December 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 29-11-2019 03:10:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 20:07:00 UTC