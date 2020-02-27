FirstRand : FRC332 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRC332 - Listing of New Financial Instrument: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRC332 ISIN: ZAG000166687 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked instalment notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and updated from time to time, effective 28 February 2020. Debt security code: FRC332 ISIN: ZAG000166687 Nominal issued: ZAR 450 000 000.00 Type of debt security: Credit-linked, instalment notes Issue date: 28 February 2020 Issue price: 100% Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 200 basis points Interest commencement date: 28 February 2020 Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each Interest Period First interest payment date: 2 May 2020 Interest payment date(s): 2 May 2020, 2 August 2020, 2 November 2020 and 2 February 2021 Last day to register: By 17:00 on 27 April 2020, 28 July 2020, 28 October 2020 and 28 January 2021 Books close: 28 April 2020, 29 July 2020, 29 October 2020 and 29 January 2021 Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Maturity date: 2 February 2021 Instalment dates: 02 August 2020 and the Maturity date Instalment amounts: 50% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount Final maturity amount: 100% of the outstanding Aggregate Nominal Amount Other: The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the early redemption and credit-linked note provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 26 247 246 748.57 Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division 27 February 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road Sandton 2196, South Africa P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa Date: 27-02-2020 08:09:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.