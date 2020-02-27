Log in
FirstRand : FRC332 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

02/27/2020 | 12:46pm EST
FRC332 - Listing of New Financial Instrument 27 Feb 2020 
FRC332 - Listing of New Financial Instrument: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC332
ISIN: ZAG000166687
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated credit-linked
instalment notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended and
updated from time to time, effective 28 February 2020.

Debt security code:                          FRC332
ISIN:                                        ZAG000166687
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 450 000 000.00
Type of debt security:                       Credit-linked, instalment notes
Issue date:                                  28 February 2020
Issue price:                                 100%
Coupon rate:                                 3 month JIBAR plus 200 basis points
Interest commencement date:                  28 February 2020
Interest determination date(s):              The first business day of each Interest Period
First interest payment date:                 2 May 2020
Interest payment date(s):                    2 May 2020, 2 August 2020, 2 November 2020 and 2 February 2021
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 27 April 2020, 28 July 2020, 28 October 2020 and 28
                                             January 2021
Books close:                                 28 April 2020, 29 July 2020, 29 October 2020 and 29 January 2021
Business day convention:                     Modified Following Business Day
Maturity date:                               2 February 2021
Instalment dates:                            02 August 2020 and the Maturity date
Instalment amounts:                          50% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Final maturity amount:                       100% of the outstanding Aggregate Nominal Amount
Other:                                       The pricing supplement contains changes to the terms and conditions as
                                             contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                 Please refer to the early redemption and credit-linked note provisions
                                             contained in the pricing supplement

Programme amount:                            ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 26 247 246 748.57
Dealer:                                      FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division


27 February 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place
Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road
Sandton 2196, South Africa
P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa

Date: 27-02-2020 08:09:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:45:03 UTC
