FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/19
65.8 ZAR   +0.06%
03:42aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
09/17FIRSTRAND : FRS181 - Capital Payment Notification
09/16FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

09/20/2019 | 03:42am EDT
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 20 Sep 2019 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond Code: FRC254             ISIN: ZAG000144825
Bond Code: FRC304             ISIN: ZAG000160565
Bond Code: FRS182             ISIN: ZAG000154386
Bond Code: FRX32              ISIN: ZAG000142514
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 27 September 2019:

Bond code:                            FRC254
ISIN:                                 ZAG000144825
Coupon:                               8.533%
Interest amount due:                  ZAR 1 075 391.79

Bond code:                            FRS182
ISIN:                                 ZAG000154386
Coupon:                               9.433%
Interest amount due:                  ZAR 3 804 212.60

Interest period:                      27 June 2019 to 26 September 2019
Payment date:                         27 September 2019
Date Convention:                      Modified Following Business Day


Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 30 September 2019:

Bond code:                            FRC304
ISIN:                                 ZAG000160565
Coupon:                               8.125%
Interest amount due:                  ZAR 292 945.21
Interest period:                      28 June 2019 to 29 September 2019
Date Convention:                      Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                            FRX32
ISIN:                                 ZAG000142514
Coupon:                               10.52%
Interest amount due:                  ZAR 57 860 000.00
Date Convention:                      Following Business Day

Payment date:                         30 September 2019



20 September 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 20/09/2019 08:47:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:41:09 UTC
