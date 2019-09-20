FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond Code: FRC254 ISIN: ZAG000144825 Bond Code: FRC304 ISIN: ZAG000160565 Bond Code: FRS182 ISIN: ZAG000154386 Bond Code: FRX32 ISIN: ZAG000142514 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 27 September 2019: Bond code: FRC254 ISIN: ZAG000144825 Coupon: 8.533% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 075 391.79 Bond code: FRS182 ISIN: ZAG000154386 Coupon: 9.433% Interest amount due: ZAR 3 804 212.60 Interest period: 27 June 2019 to 26 September 2019 Payment date: 27 September 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 30 September 2019: Bond code: FRC304 ISIN: ZAG000160565 Coupon: 8.125% Interest amount due: ZAR 292 945.21 Interest period: 28 June 2019 to 29 September 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRX32 ISIN: ZAG000142514 Coupon: 10.52% Interest amount due: ZAR 57 860 000.00 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 30 September 2019 20 September 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 20/09/2019 08:47:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.