FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond Code: FRC317 ISIN: ZAG000163551 Bond Code: FRS167 ISIN: ZAG000145764 Bond Code: FRS168 ISIN: ZAG000145772 Bond Code: FRS169 ISIN: ZAG000145780 Bond Code: FRS170 ISIN: ZAG000145954 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 31 October 2019: Bond code: FRC317 ISIN: ZAG000163551 Coupon: 8.955% Interest amount due: ZAR 171 739.73 Interest period: 17 October 2019 to 30 October 2019 Payment date: 31 October 2019 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bondholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 1 November 2019 on the following notes as the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate: Bond code: FRS167 ISIN: ZAG000145764 Bond code: FRS168 ISIN: ZAG000145772 Bond code: FRS169 ISIN: ZAG000145780 Bond code: FRS170 ISIN: ZAG000145954 28 October 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 28/10/2019 09:40:00