Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSRJ   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:17am EDT
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 28 Oct 2019 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond Code: FRC317             ISIN: ZAG000163551
Bond Code: FRS167             ISIN: ZAG000145764
Bond Code: FRS168             ISIN: ZAG000145772
Bond Code: FRS169             ISIN: ZAG000145780
Bond Code: FRS170             ISIN: ZAG000145954
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 31 October 2019:

Bond code:                     FRC317
ISIN:                          ZAG000163551
Coupon:                        8.955%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 171 739.73
Interest period:               17 October 2019 to 30 October 2019
Payment date:                  31 October 2019
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day


Bondholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 1 November 2019 on the following notes
as the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate:

Bond code:                     FRS167
ISIN:                          ZAG000145764

Bond code:                     FRS168
ISIN:                          ZAG000145772

Bond code:                     FRS169
ISIN:                          ZAG000145780

Bond code:                     FRS170
ISIN:                          ZAG000145954



28 October 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 28/10/2019 09:40:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTRAND LIMITED
05:17aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
10/25FIRSTRAND : FRJ022 FRJ25 FRJ27 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Iss..
PU
10/25FIRSTRAND : FRS103 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction and Accrued Int..
PU
10/24FIRSTRAND : FRC322 FRC323 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
PU
10/22FIRSTRAND LIMITED - FSR : Dealings in securities by non-executive director
PU
10/22FIRSTRAND : FRC321 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
10/21FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
10/21FIRSTRAND : FRC320 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
10/18FIRSTRAND LIMITED - FSR,FSRP : Availability of BEE compliance report
PU
10/18FIRSTRAND : FRC318 and FRC319 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 51 540 M
Net income 2020 30 028 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,72%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,07x
Capitalization 374 B
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 68,40  ZAR
Last Close Price 66,67  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED1.83%25 562
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD4.63%51 165
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%41 527
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED24.79%10 862
BANKUNITED, INC.15.30%3 277
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG33.98%3 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group