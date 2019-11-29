FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications:
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB15 ISIN: ZAG000124199
Bond Code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond Code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond Code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046
Bond Code: FRS163 ISIN: ZAG000145129
Bond Code: FRS164 ISIN: ZAG000145160
Bond Code: FRS165 ISIN: ZAG000145178
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 6 December 2019:
Bond code: FRB15
ISIN: ZAG000124199
Coupon: 10.308%
Interest period: 6 September 2019 to 5 December 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 51 398 794.52
Payment date: 6 December 2019
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bondholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 6 December 2019 on the following note
as the LIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate:
Bond code: FRS159
ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond code: FRS160
ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond code: FRS161
ISIN: ZAG000145046
Bond code: FRS163
ISIN: ZAG000145129
Bond code: FRS164
ISIN: ZAG000145160
Bond code: FRS165
ISIN: ZAG000145178
29 November 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
