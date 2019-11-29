FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB15 ISIN: ZAG000124199 Bond Code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020 Bond Code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038 Bond Code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046 Bond Code: FRS163 ISIN: ZAG000145129 Bond Code: FRS164 ISIN: ZAG000145160 Bond Code: FRS165 ISIN: ZAG000145178 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 6 December 2019: Bond code: FRB15 ISIN: ZAG000124199 Coupon: 10.308% Interest period: 6 September 2019 to 5 December 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 51 398 794.52 Payment date: 6 December 2019 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bondholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 6 December 2019 on the following note as the LIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate: Bond code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020 Bond code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038 Bond code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046 Bond code: FRS163 ISIN: ZAG000145129 Bond code: FRS164 ISIN: ZAG000145160 Bond code: FRS165 ISIN: ZAG000145178 29 November 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 29-11-2019 02:55:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.