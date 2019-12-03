FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219 Bond Code: FRBI23 ISIN: ZAG000076498 Bond Code: FRBI33 ISIN: ZAG000076498 Bond Code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498 Bond Code: FRS36 ISIN: ZAG000077397 Bond Code: FRS37 ISIN: ZAG000077793 Bond Code: FRS43 ISIN: ZAG000078643 Bond Code: FRS109 ISIN: ZAG000113564 Bond Code: FRS112 ISIN: ZAG000115395 Bond Code: FRS120 ISIN: ZAG000119298 Bond Code: FRS121 ISIN: ZAG000120643 Bond Code: FRS123 ISIN: ZAG000121328 Bond Code: FRS132 ISIN: ZAG000126194 Bond Code: FRS138 ISIN: ZAG000127556 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 December 2019: Bond code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219 Coupon: 10.708% Interest amount due: ZAR 33 370 821.92 Bond code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498 Coupon: 8.358% Interest amount due: ZAR 86 851 756.27 Interest period: 9 September 2019 to 8 December 2019 Payment date: 9 December 2019 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRBI23 ISIN: ZAG000076498 Annualised interest rate: 5.500% Interest rate for the period: 2.750% Base CPI: 41.17247027 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 132 272 384.11 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS36 ISIN: ZAG000077397 Annualised interest rate: 5.500% Interest rate for the period: 2.750% Base CPI: 41.17247027 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 2 864 511.04 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRS37 ISIN: ZAG000077793 Annualised interest rate: 5.500% Interest rate for the period: 2.750% Base CPI: 41.17247027 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 15 191 733.65 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRS43 ISIN: ZAG000078643 Annualised interest rate: 5.500% Interest rate for the period: 2.750% Base CPI: 41.17247027 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 3 098 811.34 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRS109 ISIN: ZAG000113564 Annualised interest rate: 3.450% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 562 026.54 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS112 ISIN: ZAG000115395 Annualised interest rate: 3.450% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 2 729 843.18 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS120 ISIN: ZAG000119298 Annualised interest rate: 3.450% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 200 723.76 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS121 ISIN: ZAG000120643 Annualised interest rate: 3.450% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 494 181.90 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRBI33 ISIN: ZAG000079245 Annualised interest rate: 3.45% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 67 875 543.42 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS123 ISIN: ZAG000121328 Annualised interest rate: 3.45% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 5 620 265.40 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS132 ISIN: ZAG000126194 Annualised interest rate: 3.45% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 401 447.53 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS138 ISIN: ZAG000127556 Annualised interest rate: 3.45% Interest rate for the period: 1.725% Base CPI: 48.62345598 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 5 128 492.21 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Payment date: 9 December 2019 3 December 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 03-12-2019 05:10:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. 