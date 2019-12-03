Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSRJ   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:53pm EST
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 3 Dec 2019 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB22         ISIN: ZAG000141219
Bond Code: FRBI23        ISIN: ZAG000076498
Bond Code: FRBI33        ISIN: ZAG000076498
Bond Code: FRJ22         ISIN: ZAG000142498
Bond Code: FRS36         ISIN: ZAG000077397
Bond Code: FRS37         ISIN: ZAG000077793
Bond Code: FRS43         ISIN: ZAG000078643
Bond Code: FRS109        ISIN: ZAG000113564
Bond Code: FRS112        ISIN: ZAG000115395
Bond Code: FRS120        ISIN: ZAG000119298
Bond Code: FRS121        ISIN: ZAG000120643
Bond Code: FRS123        ISIN: ZAG000121328
Bond Code: FRS132        ISIN: ZAG000126194
Bond Code: FRS138        ISIN: ZAG000127556
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS


Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 December 2019:

Bond code:                      FRB22
ISIN:                           ZAG000141219
Coupon:                         10.708%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 33 370 821.92

Bond code:                      FRJ22
ISIN:                           ZAG000142498
Coupon:                         8.358%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 86 851 756.27

Interest period:                9 September 2019 to 8 December 2019
Payment date:                   9 December 2019
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRBI23
ISIN:                           ZAG000076498
Annualised interest rate:       5.500%
Interest rate for the period:   2.750%
Base CPI:                       41.17247027
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 132 272 384.11
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS36
ISIN:                           ZAG000077397
Annualised interest rate:       5.500%
Interest rate for the period:   2.750%
Base CPI:                       41.17247027
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 2 864 511.04
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS37
ISIN:                           ZAG000077793
Annualised interest rate:       5.500%
Interest rate for the period:   2.750%
Base CPI:                       41.17247027
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 15 191 733.65
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS43
ISIN:                           ZAG000078643
Annualised interest rate:       5.500%
Interest rate for the period:   2.750%
Base CPI:                       41.17247027
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 3 098 811.34
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS109
ISIN:                           ZAG000113564
Annualised interest rate:       3.450%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 562 026.54
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS112
ISIN:                           ZAG000115395
Annualised interest rate:       3.450%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 2 729 843.18
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS120
ISIN:                           ZAG000119298
Annualised interest rate:       3.450%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 200 723.76
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS121
ISIN:                           ZAG000120643
Annualised interest rate:       3.450%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 494 181.90
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRBI33
ISIN:                           ZAG000079245
Annualised interest rate:       3.45%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 67 875 543.42
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS123
ISIN:                           ZAG000121328
Annualised interest rate:       3.45%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 5 620 265.40
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS132
ISIN:                           ZAG000126194
Annualised interest rate:       3.45%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 401 447.53
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS138
ISIN:                           ZAG000127556
Annualised interest rate:       3.45%
Interest rate for the period:   1.725%
Base CPI:                       48.62345598
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 5 128 492.21
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/
Payment date:                   9 December 2019


3 December 2019


Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 03-12-2019 05:10:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 18:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTRAND LIMITED
01:53pFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
11/29FSR, FSRP, KCCGLD,... : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting and ..
PU
11/29FIRSTRAND LIMITED - FSR, FSRP, KCCGL : Report on proceedings at the annual gener..
PU
11/29FIRSTRAND : FRC327 FRC328 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
PU
11/29FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
11/28Growth in loans, credit cards poses risk to S.Africa's economy – centra..
RE
11/28FIRSTRAND : FRC213 and FRC277 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
11/28FSR, FSRP, FRK02,... : Amendment to FirstRand Bank Limited and FirstRand Limited..
PU
11/28FIRSTRAND LIMITED - FSR, FSRP, FRK02 : Amendment to FirstRand Bank Limited and F..
PU
11/28FSR, FSRP, FRK02,... : Pillar 3 Quarterly Disclosures as at 30 September 2019
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 51 540 M
Net income 2020 29 874 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,04%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 348 B
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 67,95  ZAR
Last Close Price 62,10  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-5.15%23 914
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD14.23%55 627
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%41 733
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED28.35%11 279
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED-5.03%3 298
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG33.72%3 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group