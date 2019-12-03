FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications:
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219
Bond Code: FRBI23 ISIN: ZAG000076498
Bond Code: FRBI33 ISIN: ZAG000076498
Bond Code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498
Bond Code: FRS36 ISIN: ZAG000077397
Bond Code: FRS37 ISIN: ZAG000077793
Bond Code: FRS43 ISIN: ZAG000078643
Bond Code: FRS109 ISIN: ZAG000113564
Bond Code: FRS112 ISIN: ZAG000115395
Bond Code: FRS120 ISIN: ZAG000119298
Bond Code: FRS121 ISIN: ZAG000120643
Bond Code: FRS123 ISIN: ZAG000121328
Bond Code: FRS132 ISIN: ZAG000126194
Bond Code: FRS138 ISIN: ZAG000127556
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 December 2019:
Bond code: FRB22
ISIN: ZAG000141219
Coupon: 10.708%
Interest amount due: ZAR 33 370 821.92
Bond code: FRJ22
ISIN: ZAG000142498
Coupon: 8.358%
Interest amount due: ZAR 86 851 756.27
Interest period: 9 September 2019 to 8 December 2019
Payment date: 9 December 2019
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRBI23
ISIN: ZAG000076498
Annualised interest rate: 5.500%
Interest rate for the period: 2.750%
Base CPI: 41.17247027
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 132 272 384.11
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS36
ISIN: ZAG000077397
Annualised interest rate: 5.500%
Interest rate for the period: 2.750%
Base CPI: 41.17247027
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 2 864 511.04
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS37
ISIN: ZAG000077793
Annualised interest rate: 5.500%
Interest rate for the period: 2.750%
Base CPI: 41.17247027
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 15 191 733.65
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS43
ISIN: ZAG000078643
Annualised interest rate: 5.500%
Interest rate for the period: 2.750%
Base CPI: 41.17247027
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 3 098 811.34
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS109
ISIN: ZAG000113564
Annualised interest rate: 3.450%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 562 026.54
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS112
ISIN: ZAG000115395
Annualised interest rate: 3.450%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 2 729 843.18
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS120
ISIN: ZAG000119298
Annualised interest rate: 3.450%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 200 723.76
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS121
ISIN: ZAG000120643
Annualised interest rate: 3.450%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 494 181.90
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRBI33
ISIN: ZAG000079245
Annualised interest rate: 3.45%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 67 875 543.42
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS123
ISIN: ZAG000121328
Annualised interest rate: 3.45%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 5 620 265.40
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS132
ISIN: ZAG000126194
Annualised interest rate: 3.45%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 401 447.53
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS138
ISIN: ZAG000127556
Annualised interest rate: 3.45%
Interest rate for the period: 1.725%
Base CPI: 48.62345598
Reference CPI: 113.1580645
Interest amount due: ZAR 5 128 492.21
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Payment date: 9 December 2019
3 December 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 03-12-2019 05:10:00
