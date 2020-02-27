FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB15 ISIN: ZAG000124199 Bond Code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219 Bond Code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Bond Code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552 Bond Code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498 Bond Code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256 Bond Code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020 Bond Code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038 Bond Code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046 Bond Code: FRS163 ISIN ZAG000145129 Bond Code: FRS164 ISIN ZAG000145160 Bond Code: FRS165 ISIN: ZAG000145178 Bond Code: FRX27 ISIN: ZAG000142506 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 4 March 2020: Bond code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Coupon: 8.958% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 466 728.77 Bond code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552 Coupon: 8.308% Interest amount due: ZAR 517 827.39 Interest period 4 December 2019 to 3 March 2020 Payment date: 4 March 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 6 March 2020: Bond code: FRB15 ISIN: ZAG000124199 Coupon: 10.300% Interest amount due: ZAR 51 358 904.11 Interest period 6 December 2019 to 5 March 2020 Payment date: 6 March 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 6 March 2020 on the following notes as the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate: Bond code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020 Bond code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038 Bond code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046 Bond code: FRS163 ISIN: ZAG000145129 Bond code: FRS164 ISIN: ZAG000145160 Bond code: FRS165 ISIN: ZAG000145178 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 March 2020: Bond code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498 Coupon: 8.350% Interest amount due: ZAR 86 768 624.66 Interest period 9 December 2019 to 8 March 2020 Bond code: FRX27 ISIN: ZAG000142506 Coupon: 10.190% Interest amount due: ZAR 105 568 400.00 Payment date: 9 March 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 March 2020: Bond code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219 Coupon: 10.700% Interest amount due: ZAR 33 345 890.41 Bond code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256 Coupon: 8.800% Interest amount due: ZAR 121 721 600.00 Interest period 9 December 2019 to 8 March 2020 Payment date: 9 March 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day 27 February 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road Sandton 2196, South Africa P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa Date: 27-02-2020 12:58:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.