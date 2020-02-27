FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/26
59.64 ZAR   +5.74%
12:46pFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
12:46pFIRSTRAND : FRC332 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
02/26FIRSTRAND : FRB13 and FRB26 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
02/27/2020 | 12:46pm EST
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 27 Feb 2020 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB15           ISIN: ZAG000124199
Bond Code: FRB22           ISIN: ZAG000141219
Bond Code: FRC213          ISIN: ZAG000121047
Bond Code: FRC277          ISIN: ZAG000153552
Bond Code: FRJ22           ISIN: ZAG000142498
Bond Code: FRJ25           ISIN: ZAG000124256
Bond Code: FRS159          ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond Code: FRS160          ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond Code: FRS161          ISIN: ZAG000145046
Bond Code: FRS163          ISIN ZAG000145129
Bond Code: FRS164          ISIN ZAG000145160
Bond Code: FRS165          ISIN: ZAG000145178
Bond Code: FRX27           ISIN: ZAG000142506
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 4 March 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC213
ISIN:                          ZAG000121047
Coupon:                        8.958%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 4 466 728.77

Bond code:                     FRC277
ISIN:                          ZAG000153552
Coupon:                        8.308%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 517 827.39

Interest period                4 December 2019 to 3 March 2020
Payment date:                  4 March 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 6 March 2020:

Bond code:                     FRB15
ISIN:                          ZAG000124199
Coupon:                        10.300%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 51 358 904.11
Interest period                6 December 2019 to 5 March 2020
Payment date:                  6 March 2020
Date Convention:               Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 6 March 2020 on the following notes as
the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate:

Bond code:                     FRS159
ISIN:                          ZAG000145020

Bond code:                     FRS160
ISIN:                          ZAG000145038

Bond code:                     FRS161
ISIN:                          ZAG000145046
Bond code:                     FRS163
ISIN:                          ZAG000145129

Bond code:                     FRS164
ISIN:                          ZAG000145160

Bond code:                     FRS165
ISIN:                          ZAG000145178

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 March 2020:

Bond code:                     FRJ22
ISIN:                          ZAG000142498
Coupon:                        8.350%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 86 768 624.66
Interest period                9 December 2019 to 8 March 2020

Bond code:                     FRX27
ISIN:                          ZAG000142506
Coupon:                        10.190%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 105 568 400.00

Payment date:                  9 March 2020
Date Convention:               Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 March 2020:

Bond code:                     FRB22
ISIN:                          ZAG000141219
Coupon:                        10.700%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 33 345 890.41

Bond code:                     FRJ25
ISIN:                          ZAG000124256
Coupon:                        8.800%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 121 721 600.00


Interest period                9 December 2019 to 8 March 2020
Payment date:                  9 March 2020
Date Convention:               Following Business Day


27 February 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place
Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road
Sandton 2196, South Africa
P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa

Date: 27-02-2020 12:58:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:45:03 UTC


