FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications:
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB15 ISIN: ZAG000124199
Bond Code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219
Bond Code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047
Bond Code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552
Bond Code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498
Bond Code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256
Bond Code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond Code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond Code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046
Bond Code: FRS163 ISIN ZAG000145129
Bond Code: FRS164 ISIN ZAG000145160
Bond Code: FRS165 ISIN: ZAG000145178
Bond Code: FRX27 ISIN: ZAG000142506
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 4 March 2020:
Bond code: FRC213
ISIN: ZAG000121047
Coupon: 8.958%
Interest amount due: ZAR 4 466 728.77
Bond code: FRC277
ISIN: ZAG000153552
Coupon: 8.308%
Interest amount due: ZAR 517 827.39
Interest period 4 December 2019 to 3 March 2020
Payment date: 4 March 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 6 March 2020:
Bond code: FRB15
ISIN: ZAG000124199
Coupon: 10.300%
Interest amount due: ZAR 51 358 904.11
Interest period 6 December 2019 to 5 March 2020
Payment date: 6 March 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 6 March 2020 on the following notes as
the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate:
Bond code: FRS159
ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond code: FRS160
ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond code: FRS161
ISIN: ZAG000145046
Bond code: FRS163
ISIN: ZAG000145129
Bond code: FRS164
ISIN: ZAG000145160
Bond code: FRS165
ISIN: ZAG000145178
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 March 2020:
Bond code: FRJ22
ISIN: ZAG000142498
Coupon: 8.350%
Interest amount due: ZAR 86 768 624.66
Interest period 9 December 2019 to 8 March 2020
Bond code: FRX27
ISIN: ZAG000142506
Coupon: 10.190%
Interest amount due: ZAR 105 568 400.00
Payment date: 9 March 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 March 2020:
Bond code: FRB22
ISIN: ZAG000141219
Coupon: 10.700%
Interest amount due: ZAR 33 345 890.41
Bond code: FRJ25
ISIN: ZAG000124256
Coupon: 8.800%
Interest amount due: ZAR 121 721 600.00
Interest period 9 December 2019 to 8 March 2020
Payment date: 9 March 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
27 February 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place
Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road
Sandton 2196, South Africa
P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa
Date: 27-02-2020 12:58:00
