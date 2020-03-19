FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications:
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRS129 ISIN: ZAG000125865
Bond Code: FRS131 ISIN: ZAG000126186
Bond Code: FRS137 ISIN: ZAG000127549
Bond Code: FRS142 ISIN: ZAG000130782
Bond Code: FRS143 ISIN: ZAG000130790
Bond Code: FRS149 ISIN: ZAG000136573
Bond Code: FRS152 ISIN: ZAG000136995
Bond Code: FRS153 ISIN: ZAG000137670
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 March 2020:
Bond code: FRS129
ISIN: ZAG000125865
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 170 166.96
Bond code: FRS131
ISIN: ZAG000126186
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 340 333.93
Bond code: FRS137
ISIN: ZAG000127549
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 4 203 385.75
Bond code: FRS142
ISIN: ZAG000130782
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 523 590.65
Bond code: FRS143
ISIN: ZAG000130790
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 130 897.66
Bond code: FRS149
ISIN: ZAG000136573
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 10 471.81
Bond code: FRS152
ISIN: ZAG000136995
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 916 283.64
Bond code: FRS153
ISIN: ZAG000137670
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 113.7903226
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 570 771.95
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Payment date: 31 March 2020
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
19 March 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place
Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road
Sandton 2196, South Africa
P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa
Date: 19-03-2020 09:55:00
