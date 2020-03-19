FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications: FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRS129 ISIN: ZAG000125865 Bond Code: FRS131 ISIN: ZAG000126186 Bond Code: FRS137 ISIN: ZAG000127549 Bond Code: FRS142 ISIN: ZAG000130782 Bond Code: FRS143 ISIN: ZAG000130790 Bond Code: FRS149 ISIN: ZAG000136573 Bond Code: FRS152 ISIN: ZAG000136995 Bond Code: FRS153 ISIN: ZAG000137670 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 March 2020: Bond code: FRS129 ISIN: ZAG000125865 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 170 166.96 Bond code: FRS131 ISIN: ZAG000126186 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 340 333.93 Bond code: FRS137 ISIN: ZAG000127549 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 4 203 385.75 Bond code: FRS142 ISIN: ZAG000130782 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 523 590.65 Bond code: FRS143 ISIN: ZAG000130790 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 130 897.66 Bond code: FRS149 ISIN: ZAG000136573 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 10 471.81 Bond code: FRS152 ISIN: ZAG000136995 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 916 283.64 Bond code: FRS153 ISIN: ZAG000137670 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 113.7903226 Interest amount due: ZAR 1 570 771.95 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 31 March 2020 Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ 19 March 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road Sandton 2196, South Africa P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa Date: 19-03-2020 09:55:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.