FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/18
36.8 ZAR   -14.28%
03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRS129          ISIN: ZAG000125865
Bond Code: FRS131          ISIN: ZAG000126186
Bond Code: FRS137          ISIN: ZAG000127549
Bond Code: FRS142          ISIN: ZAG000130782
Bond Code: FRS143          ISIN: ZAG000130790
Bond Code: FRS149          ISIN: ZAG000136573
Bond Code: FRS152          ISIN: ZAG000136995
Bond Code: FRS153          ISIN: ZAG000137670
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 March 2020:

Bond code:                      FRS129
ISIN:                           ZAG000125865
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 170 166.96

Bond code:                      FRS131
ISIN:                           ZAG000126186
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 340 333.93

Bond code:                      FRS137
ISIN:                           ZAG000127549
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 4 203 385.75

Bond code:                      FRS142
ISIN:                           ZAG000130782
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 523 590.65

Bond code:                      FRS143
ISIN:                           ZAG000130790
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 130 897.66

Bond code:                      FRS149
ISIN:                           ZAG000136573
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 10 471.81

Bond code:                      FRS152
ISIN:                           ZAG000136995
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 916 283.64

Bond code:                      FRS153
ISIN:                           ZAG000137670
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  113.7903226
Interest amount due:            ZAR 1 570 771.95

Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Payment date:                   31 March 2020


Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/



19 March 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place
Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road
Sandton 2196, South Africa
P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa

Date: 19-03-2020 09:55:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
