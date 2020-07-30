FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
30 Jul 2020
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC251 ISIN: ZAG000141813
Bond Code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642
Bond Code: FRC296 ISIN: ZAG000159369
Bond Code: FRC307 ISIN: ZAG000161597
Bond Code: FRJ24 ISIN: ZAG000156977
Bond Code: FRJ26 ISIN: ZAG000156969
Bond Code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951
(FRB)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 August 2020:
Bond code: FRC284
ISIN: ZAG000154642
Coupon: 8.383%
Interest amount due: ZAR 633 892.60
Interest period: 11 May 2020 to 10 August 2020
Payment date: 11 August 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 12 August 2020:
Bond code: FRC307
ISIN: ZAG000161597
Coupon: 5.533%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 394 619.18
Capital amount due: ZAR 100 000 000.00
Interest period: 12 May 2020 to 11 August 2020
Payment date: 12 August 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 August 2020:
Bond code: FRC251
ISIN: ZAG000141813
Coupon: 7.908%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 036 489.64
Interest period: 13 May 2020 to 12 August 2020
Payment date: 13 August 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 14 August 2020:
Bond code: FRC296
ISIN: ZAG000159369
Coupon: 6.483%
Interest amount due: ZAR 326 814.25
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRJ24
ISIN: ZAG000156977
Coupon: 5.833%
Interest amount due: ZAR 16 540 150.68
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRJ26
ISIN: ZAG000156969
Coupon: 5.933%
Interest amount due: ZAR 7 566 931.95
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRJ29
ISIN: ZAG000156951
Coupon: 6.173%
Interest amount due: ZAR 29 251 563.84
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Interest period 14 May 2020 to 13 August 2020
Payment date: 14 August 2020
30 July 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 30-07-2020 10:26:00
