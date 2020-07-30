FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC251 ISIN: ZAG000141813 Bond Code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642 Bond Code: FRC296 ISIN: ZAG000159369 Bond Code: FRC307 ISIN: ZAG000161597 Bond Code: FRJ24 ISIN: ZAG000156977 Bond Code: FRJ26 ISIN: ZAG000156969 Bond Code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951 (FRB) INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 August 2020: Bond code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642 Coupon: 8.383% Interest amount due: ZAR 633 892.60 Interest period: 11 May 2020 to 10 August 2020 Payment date: 11 August 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 12 August 2020: Bond code: FRC307 ISIN: ZAG000161597 Coupon: 5.533% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 394 619.18 Capital amount due: ZAR 100 000 000.00 Interest period: 12 May 2020 to 11 August 2020 Payment date: 12 August 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 August 2020: Bond code: FRC251 ISIN: ZAG000141813 Coupon: 7.908% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 036 489.64 Interest period: 13 May 2020 to 12 August 2020 Payment date: 13 August 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 14 August 2020: Bond code: FRC296 ISIN: ZAG000159369 Coupon: 6.483% Interest amount due: ZAR 326 814.25 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRJ24 ISIN: ZAG000156977 Coupon: 5.833% Interest amount due: ZAR 16 540 150.68 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRJ26 ISIN: ZAG000156969 Coupon: 5.933% Interest amount due: ZAR 7 566 931.95 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951 Coupon: 6.173% Interest amount due: ZAR 29 251 563.84 Date Convention: Following Business Day Interest period 14 May 2020 to 13 August 2020 Payment date: 14 August 2020 30 July 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 30-07-2020 10:26:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.