FirstRand : FRII - Notification Of A Credit Event Called By FRB

FRII - Notification Of A Credit Event Called By FRB FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC323 ISIN: ZAG000163874 Bond Code: FRC341 ISIN: ZAG000168675 (FRB) NOTIFICATION OF A CREDIT EVENT CALLED BY FRB Noteholders are advised that FRB hereby gives notice, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the R30 000 000 000.00 note programme dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, of the occurrence of a credit event on the FRC323 and FRC341 notes (affected notes), each of which referenced the Noble Corporation as a constituent of the underlying reference index, the Markit CDX North America High Yield Index, as set out in paragraph 93(e) of the applicable pricing supplement for each affected note. The details of the write-down applicable in respect of the affected notes, in accordance with paragraph 51(D) of the pricing supplements, will be communicated as soon as this has been determined. 6 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 06-08-2020 05:14:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.