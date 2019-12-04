FirstRand : FRJ25 FRS90 and FRX24 - Interest Payment Notification

FRJ25 FRS90 and FRX24 - Interest Payment Notification: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256 Bond code: FRS90 ISIN: ZAG000106410 Bond code: FRX24 ISIN: ZAG000073693 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 December 2019: Bond code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256 Coupon: 8.808% Interest period: 9 September 2019 to 8 December 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 121 832 256.00 Date convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRS90 ISIN: ZAG000106410 Annualised interest rate: 5.500% Interest rate for the period: 2.750% Base CPI: 41.17247027 Reference CPI: 113.1580645 Interest amount due: ZAR 22 673.23 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Payment date: 9 December 2019 Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 10 December 2019: Bond code: FRX24 ISIN: ZAG000073693 Coupon: 10.75% Interest amount due: ZAR 190 221 250.00 Payment date: 10 December 2019 Date Convention: Following Business Day 4 December 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 04-12-2019 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.