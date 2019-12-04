Log in
FirstRand : FRJ25 FRS90 and FRX24 - Interest Payment Notification

0
12/04/2019 | 04:54am EST
FRJ25 FRS90 and FRX24 - Interest Payment Notificat 4 Dec 2019 
FRJ25 FRS90 and FRX24 - Interest Payment Notification: 
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256
Bond code: FRS90 ISIN: ZAG000106410
Bond code: FRX24 ISIN: ZAG000073693
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 December 2019:

Bond code:                      FRJ25
ISIN:                           ZAG000124256
Coupon:                         8.808%
Interest period:                9 September 2019 to 8 December 2019
Interest amount due:            ZAR 121 832 256.00
Date convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS90
ISIN:                           ZAG000106410
Annualised interest rate:       5.500%
Interest rate for the period:   2.750%
Base CPI:                       41.17247027
Reference CPI:                  113.1580645
Interest amount due:            ZAR 22 673.23
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Payment date:                   9 December 2019

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 10 December 2019:

Bond code:                      FRX24
ISIN:                           ZAG000073693
Coupon:                         10.75%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 190 221 250.00
Payment date:                   10 December 2019
Date Convention:                Following Business Day


4 December 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 04-12-2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 09:53:05 UTC
