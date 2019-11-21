FirstRand : FRJ29 and FRS210 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Issue

|
FRJ29 and FRS210 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Issue:
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951
Bond code: FRS210 ISIN: ZAG000164567
(FRB)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT AND TAP ISSUE
LISTING OF TAP ISSUE
The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the additional listing of its senior unsecured floating rate notes,
in terms of its domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme dated 1 November 2018, as amended and/or
supplemented from time to time, effective 22 November 2019.
Debt security code: FRJ29
ISIN: ZAG000156951
Type of debt security: Floating rate notes
Nominal before issue: ZAR 1 815 000 000.00
Nominal issued: ZAR 65 000 000.00
Nominal after issue: ZAR 1 880 000 000.00
Issue date: 22 November 2019
Issue price: 100.903%
Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 169 basis points
Interest commencement date: 14 November 2019
Interest determination date(s): 14 May, 14 August, 14 November and 14 February of each year until the
maturity date, with the first interest determination date being 14
November 2019
First interest payment date: 14 February 2020
Interest payment date(s): 14 May, 14 August, 14 November and 14 February of each year until the
maturity date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 8 May, 8 August, 8 November and 8 February of each year
until the maturity date
Books close: 9 May, 9 August, 9 November and 9 February of each year until the
maturity date
Business day convention: Following Business Day
Maturity date: 14 August 2029
Final maturity amount: 100% of nominal issued
Other: The pricing supplement does not contain additional terms and conditions
or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the DMTN
Summary of additional terms: Not applicable
Programme amount: ZAR 100 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 77 848 780 829.61, inclusive of all issuances under the
programme and as at the issue date
Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank
division
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its unsecured index linked notes, in terms of its
note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 22 November
2019.
Type of debt security: Index Linked Notes
Debt security code: FRS210
ISIN: ZAG000164567
Nominal issued: ZAR 30 000 000.00
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 17 May 2020
Books close: 18 May 2020
Issue date: 22 November 2019
Maturity date: 22 May 2020
Issue price: 100%
Interest commencement date: Not applicable
Interest payment date(s): Not applicable
Final maturity amount: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), all
definitions as per the pricing supplement
Business day convention: Following Business Day
Other: The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the increased cost of hedging, the fx disruption and the
early redemption provisions as contained in the pricing supplements
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 24 978 799 287.58
Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division
21 November 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
