FirstRand : FRJ29 and FRS210 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Issue

FRJ29 and FRS210 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Issue: FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951 Bond code: FRS210 ISIN: ZAG000164567 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT AND TAP ISSUE LISTING OF TAP ISSUE The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the additional listing of its senior unsecured floating rate notes, in terms of its domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme dated 1 November 2018, as amended and/or supplemented from time to time, effective 22 November 2019. Debt security code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951 Type of debt security: Floating rate notes Nominal before issue: ZAR 1 815 000 000.00 Nominal issued: ZAR 65 000 000.00 Nominal after issue: ZAR 1 880 000 000.00 Issue date: 22 November 2019 Issue price: 100.903% Coupon rate: 3 month JIBAR plus 169 basis points Interest commencement date: 14 November 2019 Interest determination date(s): 14 May, 14 August, 14 November and 14 February of each year until the maturity date, with the first interest determination date being 14 November 2019 First interest payment date: 14 February 2020 Interest payment date(s): 14 May, 14 August, 14 November and 14 February of each year until the maturity date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 8 May, 8 August, 8 November and 8 February of each year until the maturity date Books close: 9 May, 9 August, 9 November and 9 February of each year until the maturity date Business day convention: Following Business Day Maturity date: 14 August 2029 Final maturity amount: 100% of nominal issued Other: The pricing supplement does not contain additional terms and conditions or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the DMTN Summary of additional terms: Not applicable Programme amount: ZAR 100 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 77 848 780 829.61, inclusive of all issuances under the programme and as at the issue date Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its unsecured index linked notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 22 November 2019. Type of debt security: Index Linked Notes Debt security code: FRS210 ISIN: ZAG000164567 Nominal issued: ZAR 30 000 000.00 Last day to register: By 17:00 on 17 May 2020 Books close: 18 May 2020 Issue date: 22 November 2019 Maturity date: 22 May 2020 Issue price: 100% Interest commencement date: Not applicable Interest payment date(s): Not applicable Final maturity amount: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), all definitions as per the pricing supplement Business day convention: Following Business Day Other: The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the increased cost of hedging, the fx disruption and the early redemption provisions as contained in the pricing supplements Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 24 978 799 287.58 Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division 21 November 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21/11/2019 01:57:00