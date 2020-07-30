FirstRand : FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification

FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS198
ISIN: ZAG000161365
(FRB)
CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following capital payment due 3 August 2020:
Bond code: FRS198
ISIN: ZAG000161365
Capital amount due: ZAR 647 824 497.00
Payment date: 3 August 2020
Maturity date: 3 August 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement, with
FIL being 6 865.15and FXFVD being 16.6750
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/
30 July 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 30-07-2020 10:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.