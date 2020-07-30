FirstRand : FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification

FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRS198 ISIN: ZAG000161365 (FRB) CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Noteholders are advised of the following capital payment due 3 August 2020: Bond code: FRS198 ISIN: ZAG000161365 Capital amount due: ZAR 647 824 497.00 Payment date: 3 August 2020 Maturity date: 3 August 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement, with FIL being 6 865.15and FXFVD being 16.6750 URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/ 30 July 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 30-07-2020 10:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.