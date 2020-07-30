Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:56am EDT
FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification 30 Jul 2020 
FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS198
ISIN: ZAG000161365
(FRB)


CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following capital payment due 3 August 2020:

Bond code:                      FRS198
ISIN:                           ZAG000161365
Capital amount due:             ZAR 647 824 497.00
Payment date:                   3 August 2020
Maturity date:                  3 August 2020
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement, with
                                FIL being 6 865.15and FXFVD being 16.6750
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-instruments/



30 July 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 30-07-2020 10:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRSTRAND LIMITED
04:56aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
04:56aFIRSTRAND : FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification
PU
07/29FIRSTRAND : FRC332 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Debt ..
PU
07/29FIRSTRAND : FRC331 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Debt ..
PU
07/29FIRSTRAND : FRS62 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
07/28FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
07/27FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
07/27FIRSTRAND : FRS208 - Notification of the Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Deb..
PU
07/27FIRSTRAND : FRS217 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
07/23FIRSTRAND : FRC317 FRS64 - Interest Payment Notification and Correction Announce..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 6 353 M 6 353 M
Net income 2020 19 390 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 233 B 14 068 M 13 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,96 ZAR
Last Close Price 41,45 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-34.00%14 068
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-22.12%43 519
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-9.94%39 257
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-35.26%11 592
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.07%6 974
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-41.50%4 377
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group