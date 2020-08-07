FirstRand : FRS220 - Listing of Tap Issue

|
FRS220 - Listing of Tap Issue
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS220
ISIN: ZAG000168717
(FRB)
LISTING OF TAP ISSUE
The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the additional listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated
floating rate notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from
time to time, effective 12 August 2020.
Debt security code: FRS220
ISIN: ZAG000168717
Type of debt security: Floating Rate Notes
Nominal Before Issue: ZAR 16 000 000.00
Nominal Issued: ZAR 2 000 000.00
Nominal After Issue: ZAR 18 000 000.00
Issue date: 12 August 2020
Issue price: 100.714978%
Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 120 basis points
Interest commencement date: 22 June 2020
Interest determination date(s): The first Business Day of each Interest Period except for the first
Interest Determination Date which will be 22 June 2020
First interest payment date: 20 September 2020
Interest payment date(s): 20 March, 20 June, 20 September and 20 December of each year until
the Maturity Date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December of each
year until the Maturity Date
Books close: 16 March, 16 June, 16 September and 16 December of each year until
the Maturity Date
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
Maturity date: 20 December 2024
Final maturity amount: 100% (one hundred percent) of par
Other: The pricing supplement does not contain additional terms and conditions
or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme
Summary of additional terms: Not applicable
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under the programme: ZAR 22 947 147 737.99 as at the signature date of the pricing
supplement
Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited
7 August 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 07-08-2020 11:00:00
