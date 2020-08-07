FirstRand : FRS220 - Listing of Tap Issue

FRS220 - Listing of Tap Issue FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRS220 ISIN: ZAG000168717 (FRB) LISTING OF TAP ISSUE The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the additional listing of its senior unsecured unsubordinated floating rate notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 12 August 2020. Debt security code: FRS220 ISIN: ZAG000168717 Type of debt security: Floating Rate Notes Nominal Before Issue: ZAR 16 000 000.00 Nominal Issued: ZAR 2 000 000.00 Nominal After Issue: ZAR 18 000 000.00 Issue date: 12 August 2020 Issue price: 100.714978% Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 120 basis points Interest commencement date: 22 June 2020 Interest determination date(s): The first Business Day of each Interest Period except for the first Interest Determination Date which will be 22 June 2020 First interest payment date: 20 September 2020 Interest payment date(s): 20 March, 20 June, 20 September and 20 December of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 16 March, 16 June, 16 September and 16 December of each year until the Maturity Date Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Maturity date: 20 December 2024 Final maturity amount: 100% (one hundred percent) of par Other: The pricing supplement does not contain additional terms and conditions or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme Summary of additional terms: Not applicable Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under the programme: ZAR 22 947 147 737.99 as at the signature date of the pricing supplement Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited 7 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 07-08-2020 11:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.