FirstRand : FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS227
ISIN: ZAG000169897
(FRB)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its unsecured structured notes, in terms of its note
programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 31 July 2020.
Debt security code: FRS227
ISIN: ZAG000169897
Type of debt security: Floating rate notes
Nominal issued: ZAR 245 000 000.00
Issue date: 31 July 2020
Issue price: 100%
Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 600 basis points
Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest
determination date being the issue date
Interest commencement date: 31 July 2020
First interest payment date: 31 October 2020
Interest payment date(s): 31 January, 30 April, 31 July and 31 October of each year until the
Maturity Date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 26 January, 25 April, 26 July and 26 October of each year
until the Maturity Date
Books close: 27 January, 26 April, 27 July and 27 October of each year until the
Maturity Date
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
Maturity date: 31 July 2022
Final maturity amount: An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent
equal to the Swap Linked Redemption Amount:
SLRA = N + L*C
All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement
Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the early redemption provisions contained in the pricing
supplement
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 29 137 100 735.37 as at the signature date of the pricing
supplement
Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited
30 July 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
