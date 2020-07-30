Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 06:16am EDT
FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument 30 Jul 2020 
FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS227
ISIN: ZAG000169897
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its unsecured structured notes, in terms of its note
programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 31 July 2020.

Debt security code:                          FRS227
ISIN:                                        ZAG000169897
Type of debt security:                       Floating rate notes
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 245 000 000.00
Issue date:                                  31 July 2020
Issue price:                                 100%
Coupon rate:                                 3 Month JIBAR plus 600 basis points
Interest determination date(s):              The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest
                                             determination date being the issue date
Interest commencement date:                  31 July 2020
First interest payment date:                 31 October 2020
Interest payment date(s):                    31 January, 30 April, 31 July and 31 October of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 26 January, 25 April, 26 July and 26 October of each year
                                             until the Maturity Date
Books close:                                 27 January, 26 April, 27 July and 27 October of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Business day convention:                     Modified Following Business Day
Maturity date:                               31 July 2022
Final maturity amount:                       An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent
                                             equal to the Swap Linked Redemption Amount:
                                             SLRA = N + L*C
                                             All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement
Other:                                       The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
                                             terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                 Please refer to the early redemption provisions contained in the pricing
                                             supplement

Programme amount:                            ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 29 137 100 735.37 as at the signature date of the pricing
                                             supplement
Dealer:                                      Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited



30 July 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 30-07-2020 11:19:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:15:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRSTRAND LIMITED
06:16aFIRSTRAND : FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
06:16aFIRSTRAND : FRB24 FRC305 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
05:21aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Notification of the Full Capital Reductions of Listed Debt Se..
PU
04:56aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
04:56aFIRSTRAND : FRS198 - Capital Payment Notification
PU
07/29FIRSTRAND : FRC332 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Debt ..
PU
07/29FIRSTRAND : FRC331 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Debt ..
PU
07/29FIRSTRAND : FRS62 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
07/28FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
07/27FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 6 284 M 6 284 M
Net income 2020 19 390 M 1 152 M 1 152 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 233 B 14 068 M 13 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,96 ZAR
Last Close Price 41,45 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-34.00%14 068
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-22.12%43 519
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-9.94%39 257
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-35.26%11 592
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.07%6 974
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-41.50%4 377
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group