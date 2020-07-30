FirstRand : FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRS227 - Listing of New Financial Instrument FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRS227 ISIN: ZAG000169897 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its unsecured structured notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 31 July 2020. Debt security code: FRS227 ISIN: ZAG000169897 Type of debt security: Floating rate notes Nominal issued: ZAR 245 000 000.00 Issue date: 31 July 2020 Issue price: 100% Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 600 basis points Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest determination date being the issue date Interest commencement date: 31 July 2020 First interest payment date: 31 October 2020 Interest payment date(s): 31 January, 30 April, 31 July and 31 October of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 26 January, 25 April, 26 July and 26 October of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 27 January, 26 April, 27 July and 27 October of each year until the Maturity Date Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Maturity date: 31 July 2022 Final maturity amount: An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent equal to the Swap Linked Redemption Amount: SLRA = N + L*C All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the early redemption provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 29 137 100 735.37 as at the signature date of the pricing supplement Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited 30 July 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 30-07-2020 11:19:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.