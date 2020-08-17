Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/17
37.21 ZAR   -2.05%
FirstRand : FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

08/17/2020 | 05:38pm EDT
FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instrumen 17 Aug 2020 
FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS231       ISIN: ZAG000170234
Bond code: FRS232       ISIN: ZAG000170267
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its FRS231 and FRS232 unsecured structured
notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time,
effective 18 August 2020 and 19 August 2020, respectively.


Debt security code:                         FRS231
ISIN:                                       ZAG000170234
Nominal issued:                             ZAR 87 000 000.00
Issue date:                                 18 August 2020
Last day to register:                       By 17:00 on 13 August 2025
Books close:                                14 August 2025
Maturity date:                              18 August 2025

Debt security code:                         FRS232
ISIN:                                       ZAG000170267
Nominal issued:                             ZAR 57 200 000.00
Issue date:                                 19 August 2020
Last day to register:                       By 17:00 on 14 August 2025
Books close:                                15 August 2025
Maturity date:                              19 August 2025

Type of debt security:                      Single index and currency linked notes
Issue price:                                100%
Business day convention:                    Following Business Day
Final maturity amount:                      An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent
                                            equal to the Index Linked Redemption Amount:
                                            ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD)
                                            All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplements
Other:                                      The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions to the
                                            terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                Please refer to the early redemption at the option of the issuer, early
                                            redemption amount, increased cost of hedging and FX disruption
                                            provisions contained in the pricing supplements
Programme amount:                           ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:       ZAR 23 241 347 737.99 as at the signature date of the FRS232
                                            pricing supplement
Dealer:                                     FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division



17 August 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 17-08-2020 03:20:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:37:03 UTC
