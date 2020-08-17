FirstRand : FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

|
FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS231 ISIN: ZAG000170234
Bond code: FRS232 ISIN: ZAG000170267
(FRB)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its FRS231 and FRS232 unsecured structured
notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time,
effective 18 August 2020 and 19 August 2020, respectively.
Debt security code: FRS231
ISIN: ZAG000170234
Nominal issued: ZAR 87 000 000.00
Issue date: 18 August 2020
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 13 August 2025
Books close: 14 August 2025
Maturity date: 18 August 2025
Debt security code: FRS232
ISIN: ZAG000170267
Nominal issued: ZAR 57 200 000.00
Issue date: 19 August 2020
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 14 August 2025
Books close: 15 August 2025
Maturity date: 19 August 2025
Type of debt security: Single index and currency linked notes
Issue price: 100%
Business day convention: Following Business Day
Final maturity amount: An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent
equal to the Index Linked Redemption Amount:
ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD)
All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplements
Other: The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions to the
terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the early redemption at the option of the issuer, early
redemption amount, increased cost of hedging and FX disruption
provisions contained in the pricing supplements
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 23 241 347 737.99 as at the signature date of the FRS232
pricing supplement
Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division
17 August 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 17-08-2020 03:20:00
