FirstRand : FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instruments FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRS231 ISIN: ZAG000170234 Bond code: FRS232 ISIN: ZAG000170267 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The JSE Limited has granted FirstRand Bank Limited the listing of its FRS231 and FRS232 unsecured structured notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 18 August 2020 and 19 August 2020, respectively. Debt security code: FRS231 ISIN: ZAG000170234 Nominal issued: ZAR 87 000 000.00 Issue date: 18 August 2020 Last day to register: By 17:00 on 13 August 2025 Books close: 14 August 2025 Maturity date: 18 August 2025 Debt security code: FRS232 ISIN: ZAG000170267 Nominal issued: ZAR 57 200 000.00 Issue date: 19 August 2020 Last day to register: By 17:00 on 14 August 2025 Books close: 15 August 2025 Maturity date: 19 August 2025 Type of debt security: Single index and currency linked notes Issue price: 100% Business day convention: Following Business Day Final maturity amount: An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent equal to the Index Linked Redemption Amount: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD) All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplements Other: The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the early redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount, increased cost of hedging and FX disruption provisions contained in the pricing supplements Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 23 241 347 737.99 as at the signature date of the FRS232 pricing supplement Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division 17 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 17-08-2020 03:20:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.