Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  FirstService Corp    FSV   CA33767E1034

FIRSTSERVICE CORP

(FSV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/16 04:34:19 pm
117.68 CAD   -1.58%
04:31pCentury Fire Protection Completes Two Acquisitions
GL
04/11FirstService Increases Credit Facility to US$450 Million
GL
04/04FirstService Further Expands California Closets Company-Owned Operations
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Century Fire Protection Completes Two Acquisitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

TORONTO, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that its subsidiary, Century Fire Protection (“Century”), has recently acquired Advantage Fire Sprinkler Company, Inc. (“Advantage Fire”) and Chief Fire Systems, Inc. (“Chief Fire”). The leaders of both businesses have retained minority equity interests and will continue to run day-to-day operations. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. 

Founded in 1992, Advantage Fire is a full-service fire protection firm serving the metro Atlanta and northern Georgia markets. Advantage Fire’s particular strength in commercial sprinkler installation provides Century with increased scale in its home Atlanta market.

Chief Fire, established in 2005 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, specializes in the installation of fire sprinkler systems. With the addition of Chief Fire, Century establishes a presence in the strategically important Houston metropolitan area, the fourth largest in the U.S.

“We are delighted to be adding both businesses and partnering with their strong operators to drive further growth in our fire sprinkler suppression capabilities,” said Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century. “These acquisitions continue to advance Century’s strategy of enhancing scale in existing markets and expanding its presence in key new geographic regions across the southeast U.S.,” he concluded.

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential – North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$1.9 billion in annual revenues and has more than 20,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Subordinate Voting Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV". More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Jeremy Rakusin
CFO
FirstService Corporation
(416) 960-9500

FirstService logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTSERVICE CORP
04:31pCentury Fire Protection Completes Two Acquisitions
GL
04/11FirstService Increases Credit Facility to US$450 Million
GL
04/04FirstService Further Expands California Closets Company-Owned Operations
GL
04/02FirstService Enters Into Definitive Agreement Reaffirming Terms to Settle Lon..
GL
03/12FirstService to Settle Long-Term Incentive Arrangement and Eliminate Dual Cla..
GL
02/12FirstService Residential Establishes the Market Leader in Chicago
GL
02/06FirstService Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
GL
02/05FirstService Declares 11% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02/01FIRSTSERVICE CORP : annual earnings release
01/15FirstService to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2018 on Februa..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 106 M
EBIT 2019 152 M
Net income 2019 81,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 39,08
P/E ratio 2020 29,44
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 3 113 M
Chart FIRSTSERVICE CORP
Duration : Period :
FirstService Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTSERVICE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 84,0 $
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Scott Patterson President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay S. Hennick Chairman
Jeremy Rakusin Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Calder Independent Director
Frederick F. Reichheld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTSERVICE CORP27.62%3 113
CBRE GROUP27.97%17 230
ZILLOW GROUP INC16.96%7 621
JONES LANG LASALLE INC22.32%7 065
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC27.99%4 011
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.21%3 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About