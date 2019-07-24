FirstService Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Robust, Balanced Organic Growth Drives Double-Digit Revenue Increases Across Both FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands



Operating highlights:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (millions) $ 573.9 $ 495.3 $ 1,059.6 $ 921.8 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 65.0 57.1 94.2 82.5 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.12 0.86 1.45 1.10 GAAP Operating Earnings (268.5 ) (1) 42.4 (255.5 ) (1) 53.4 GAAP EPS (7.48 ) (1) 0.63 (7.69 ) (1) 0.80 (1) Includes $314.4 million settlement of long-term incentive arrangement with FirstService's Founder and Chairman.





TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported strong results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All amounts are in US dollars.

Revenues for the second quarter were $573.9 million, a 16% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 14% to $65.0 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.12, a 30% increase versus the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported a GAAP Operating Loss of $268.5 million, reflecting the settlement of the long-term incentive arrangement (“LTIA”) with its Founder and Chairman in the amount of $314.4 million. GAAP Operating Earnings were $42.4 million in the prior year period. The GAAP loss per share was $7.48 in the quarter, versus GAAP earnings per share of $0.63 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenues were $1.06 billion, a 15% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $94.2 million, up 14%, and Adjusted EPS was $1.45, a 32% increase versus the prior year period. The GAAP Operating Loss was $255.5 million in the current year period, relative to GAAP Operating Earnings of $53.4 million in the prior year period. The GAAP loss per share for the six months year-to-date was $7.69, compared to GAAP earnings per share of $0.80 in the prior year period.

“We delivered another quarter of very strong operating results, principally led by solid organic growth across our businesses,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “We are excited about our prospects for the balance of the year, supported by continued broad-based growth and significant contribution from our recently acquired Global Restoration business,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 22,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com .

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $370.4 million for the second quarter, up 13% versus the prior year quarter, with organic growth accounting for half of this increase. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $39.2 million, versus $33.4 million in the prior year period. Top-line growth was primarily driven by contract wins in our property management business, as well as strong contribution from our seasonal pool and amenity management services. Margin improvement was largely attributable to the strength in these seasonal operations. GAAP Operating Earnings were $32.3 million, versus $27.5 million for the second quarter of last year.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $203.5 million, up 21% relative to the prior year period and including 6% organic growth together with contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions across our company-owned operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $28.4 million, up from $26.7 million in the prior year period. Organic growth during the quarter was strong at our California Closets and Century Fire Protection company-owned operations and within our franchised systems. Top-line growth and margins within the division were tempered by weaker performance at our Paul Davis company-owned operations relative to the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $20.7 million, versus $19.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $2.6 million in the second quarter, relative to $3.0 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $321.5 million, relative to $4.3 million in the prior year period, with the increase primarily attributable to the settlement of the LTIA with FirstService’s Founder and Chairman.



Conference Call

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) stock-based compensation expense; and (vii) settlement of the LTIA. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) $ (275,680 ) $ 29,894 $ (267,535 ) $ 38,829 Income tax 8,569 9,285 9,778 8,613 Other income, net (6,131 ) (39 ) (6,124 ) (103 ) Interest expense, net 4,772 3,210 8,341 6,084 Operating earnings (loss) (268,470 ) 42,350 (255,540 ) 53,423 Depreciation and amortization 14,165 12,903 26,852 24,686 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement 314,379 - 314,379 - Acquisition-related items 3,202 548 3,880 1,109 Stock-based compensation expense 1,755 1,317 4,610 3,314 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,031 $ 57,118 $ 94,181 $ 82,532





2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; (v) a stock-based compensation tax adjustment related to a US GAAP change; and (vi) settlement of the LTIA. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) $ (275,680 ) $ 29,894 $ (267,535 ) $ 38,829 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (2,409 ) (2,915 ) (4,205 ) (5,235 ) Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement 314,379 - 314,379 - Acquisition-related items 3,202 548 3,880 1,109 Amortization of intangible assets 4,899 4,736 9,206 8,650 Stock-based compensation expense 1,755 1,317 4,610 3,314 Stock-based compensation tax adjustment for US GAAP change (1,510 ) (622 ) (2,854 ) (3,037 ) Income tax on adjustments (2,439 ) (1,574 ) (4,301 ) (3,111 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (80 ) (145 ) (168 ) (255 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 42,117 $ 31,239 $ 53,012 $ 40,264 Three months ended Six months ended (in US$) June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (7.40 ) $ 0.62 $ (7.59 ) $ 0.79 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.03 0.12 0.14 0.13 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement 8.34 - 8.62 - Acquisition-related items 0.07 0.02 0.09 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.09 0.09 0.18 0.17 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.06 Stock-based compensation tax adjustment for US GAAP change (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 1.45 $ 1.10





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 573,908 $ 495,348 $ 1,059,563 $ 921,804 Cost of revenues 388,656 331,445 729,354 629,969 Selling, general and administrative expenses 121,976 108,102 240,638 212,617 Depreciation 9,266 8,167 17,646 16,036 Amortization of intangible assets 4,899 4,736 9,206 8,650 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement 314,379 - 314,379 - Acquisition-related items (1) 3,202 548 3,880 1,109 Operating earnings (loss) (268,470 ) 42,350 (255,540 ) 53,423 Interest expense, net 4,772 3,210 8,341 6,084 Other expense (income) (6,131 ) (39 ) (6,124 ) (103 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax (267,111 ) 39,179 (257,757 ) 47,442 Income tax 8,569 9,285 9,778 8,613 Net earnings (loss) (275,680 ) 29,894 (267,535 ) 38,829 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 2,409 2,915 4,205 5,235 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 947 4,373 4,967 4,905 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ (279,036 ) $ 22,606 $ (276,707 ) $ 28,689 Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ (7.48 ) $ 0.63 $ (7.69 ) $ 0.80 Diluted (7.48 ) 0.62 (7.69 ) 0.79 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 1.45 $ 1.10 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 37,284 35,936 36,002 35,929 Diluted 37,715 36,534 36,452 36,526

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,829 $ 66,340 Restricted cash 18,001 13,504 Accounts receivable 383,707 239,925 Prepaid and other current assets 136,042 95,303 Current assets 627,579 415,072 Other non-current assets 8,869 10,347 Fixed assets 119,914 98,102 Operating lease right-of-use assets 122,866 - Goodwill and intangible assets 1,005,445 483,953 Total assets $ 1,884,673 $ 1,007,474 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 276,176 $ 174,281 Other current liabilities 62,009 48,751 Operating lease liabilities - current 31,967 - Long-term debt - current 5,914 3,915 Current liabilities 376,066 226,947 Long-term debt - non-current 918,570 330,608 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 99,027 - Other liabilities 55,386 55,531 Deferred income tax 68,421 6,577 Redeemable non-controlling interests 153,390 151,585 Shareholders' equity 213,813 236,226 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,884,673 $ 1,007,474 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 924,484 $ 334,523 Total debt, net of cash 834,655 268,183









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ (275,680 ) $ 29,894 $ (267,535 ) $ 38,829 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 14,164 12,903 26,851 24,686 Non-cash settlement of long-term incentive arrangement 289,721 - 289,721 - Deferred income tax 992 38 1,465 346 Other (4,192 ) 1,629 (1,058 ) 4,031 25,005 44,464 49,444 67,892 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (27,828 ) (16,259 ) (19,228 ) (12,181 ) Payables and accruals 11,439 2,366 (4,922 ) (12,504 ) Other 10,212 8,701 19,092 4,367 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,828 39,272 44,386 47,574 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (519,758 ) (13,577 ) (545,531 ) (43,179 ) Disposition of business, net of cash disposed 13,030 - 13,030 - Purchases of fixed assets (11,551 ) (9,097 ) (22,287 ) (19,620 ) Other investing activities 3,188 (1,306 ) 859 (1,984 ) Net cash used in investing activities (515,091 ) (23,980 ) (553,929 ) (64,783 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 543,216 (8,128 ) 588,879 42,086 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (14,223 ) (511 ) (33,210 ) (2,132 ) Financing fees paid (3,428 ) - (3,696 ) - Dividends paid to common shareholders (5,418 ) (4,849 ) (10,275 ) (9,249 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (3,075 ) (2,751 ) (4,269 ) (4,342 ) Repurchases of common shares - - - (5,941 ) Other financing activities 2,260 893 411 (771 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 519,332 (15,346 ) 537,840 19,651 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (508 ) (206 ) (311 ) (343 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,561 (260 ) 27,986 2,099 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 85,269 69,253 79,844 66,894 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 107,830 $ 68,993 $ 107,830 $ 68,993





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService (unaudited) Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2019 Revenues $ 370,405 $ 203,503 $ - $ 573,908 Adjusted EBITDA 39,177 28,431 (2,577 ) 65,031 Operating earnings 32,278 20,705 (321,453 ) (268,470 ) 2018 Revenues $ 326,992 $ 168,356 $ - $ 495,348 Adjusted EBITDA 33,402 26,675 (2,959 ) 57,118 Operating earnings 27,498 19,145 (4,293 ) 42,350 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2019 Revenues $ 689,715 $ 369,848 $ - $ 1,059,563 Adjusted EBITDA 60,996 39,459 (6,274 ) 94,181 Operating earnings 47,926 24,597 (328,063 ) (255,540 ) 2018 Revenues $ 611,127 $ 310,677 $ - $ 921,804 Adjusted EBITDA 50,878 37,838 (6,184 ) 82,532 Operating earnings 38,864 24,220 (9,661 ) 53,423

