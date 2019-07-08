Log in
FIRSTSERVICE CORP

FirstService to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019
GL
06/21FirstService Completes Acquisition of Global Restoration Holdings
GL
FirstService to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019

TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 by press release on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at approximately 7:30 am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday July 24, 2019, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. The number to use for this call is toll-free 1) 1-888-241-0551 or 2) 647-427-3415 for international callers.

The conference call will also be accessible on our website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 5886336. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above-noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 22,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Subordinate Voting Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV". 

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit Firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 960-9500

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500


