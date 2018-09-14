First Farmers Financial Corp. : Declares Record Dividend

CONVERSE, Ind., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on September 12, 2018 the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on October 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018. This quarterly dividend represents a 58.8% increase over the $0.17 split-adjusted dividend declared in September 2017.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has 28 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 7 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

