MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  FIRT TITA    SOAN

FIRT TITA

(SOAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 04/09 09:35:53 am
0.01 USD   +2.04%
09:31aDiabetes Relief's Programs Can Reduce Costs to Insurance Payers
GL
04/01AngioSoma Announces New Facility in San Antonio for Diabetes Relief
GL
03/06AngioSoma Announces Accomplishments of Diabetes Relief
GL
News 
News

Diabetes Relief's Programs Can Reduce Costs to Insurance Payers

04/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC: SOAN) is concerned that economic costs of diabetes in the USA were $327 BILLION in 2017, as reported by the American Diabetes Association. Of that total, $98 BILLION was spent on diabetic hospital admissions and $10.9 BILLION on diabetic neuropathy alone. Diabetes Relief’s patients report marked improvement in neuropathy as well as fewer hospitalizations, and testimonials are available at www.diabetesrelief.com. With economic costs of diabetes in the USA expected to rise to $622 BILLION by 2030, AngioSoma believes that increased availability of Diabetes Relief’s treatment will help reduce the impact of diabetic complications on insurance companies. 

ABOUT DIABETES RELIEF LLC 

Diabetes Relief LLC is a privately-held company that began in 2015 with one facility in Houston and has received a letter of intent and is exploring the possibility of a business combination with AngioSoma. Diabetes Relief’s patented process helps patients with all metabolic disorders, dominated by diabetes. Patients report improvements with Diabetes Relief's physiologic insulin administration that they have found nowhere else and with no other treatment or prescription drugs. Its rapidly growing licensees now provide services and products in 5 states and 3 other countries that promote healthier living and an improved quality of life for those living with diabetes and other metabolic dysfunction. Information and patient testimonials are available at www.diabetesrelief.com

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma, Inc. (https:// angiosoma.com), a Nevada corporation based in Houston, Texas, is dedicated to improving the mental and physical wellbeing of men and women. To accomplish that purpose, we are launching a line of supplements under our Somaceuticals™ common identity. Our supplements cover three industry segments: nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

AngioSoma, Inc.
Alex Blankenship
investors@AngioSoma.com
(832) 781-8521

© GlobeNewswire 2019
