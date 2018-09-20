Fiserv : Commences Tender Offer for 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2020

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (the "Issuer"), a leading global provider of
financial services technology solutions, announced today that it has
commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.625%
Senior Notes due 2020 (CUSIP No. 337738AJ7) (the "Notes"), on the terms
and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated
as of the date hereof (the "Offer to Purchase"), the related Letter of
Transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"), and the related Notice of
Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the "Notice of
Guaranteed Delivery"). As of September 20, 2018, there were $450,000,000
aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. The tender offer is
referred to herein as the "Offer." The Offer to Purchase, the Letter of
Transmittal and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein
collectively as the "Offer Documents."
The consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes
purchased pursuant to the Offer will be $1,028.92 (the "Tender Offer
Consideration"). Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw)
or deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed
Delivery for their Notes at or before the Expiration Time (as defined
below) in order to be eligible to receive the Tender Offer
Consideration. In addition, holders whose Notes are purchased in the
Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest
payment date to, but not including, the Payment Date (as defined in the
Offer to Purchase) for the Notes. The Issuer expects the Payment Date to
occur on October 1, 2018.
The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 26,
2018 unless extended (such time and date, as it may be extended, the
"Expiration Time"), or earlier terminated by the Issuer. The Notes
tendered may be withdrawn at any time at or before the earlier of (i)
the Expiration Time, and (ii) if the Offer is extended, the 10th
business day after commencement of the Offer. Notes may also be validly
withdrawn at any time after the 60th business day after commencement of
the Offer if for any reason the Offer has not been consummated within 60
business days after commencement of the Offer.
The Issuer’s obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for the Notes
validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer is
subject to the satisfaction or waiver, in the Issuer’s discretion, of
certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to
Purchase, including, among others, the Issuer’s receipt of net proceeds
from an offering of new senior notes, on terms satisfactory to the
Issuer. The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in
the Offer Documents. Holders of the Notes are urged to read the Offer
Documents carefully.
The Issuer has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation (the
"Information Agent") as the tender agent and information agent for the
Offer. The Issuer has retained Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as the
exclusive dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") for the Offer.
Holders who would like additional copies of the Offer Documents may call
the Information Agent at (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or (866)
470-4500 (all others). Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of
Transmittal, and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are also available at the
following website: http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Fiserv/.
Questions regarding the terms of the Offer should be directed to Wells
Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 (collect) or (866) 309-6316
(toll-free).
This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation
of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer is being made solely pursuant
to the Offer Documents. The Offer is not being made to holders of Notes
in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not
be in compliance with the securities laws of any jurisdiction. In any
jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the
Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offers will be
deemed to be made on behalf of the Issuer by the Dealer Manager or one
or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws
of such jurisdiction.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader
in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and
has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired
Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of
business model and innovation leadership.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements can
generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words
such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words
of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans,
objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may
cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by
such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the
Issuer’s results include, among others: pricing and other actions by
competitors; the capacity of the Issuer’s technology to keep pace with a
rapidly evolving marketplace; the impact of a security breach or
operational failure on the Issuer’s business; the effect of legislative
and regulatory actions in the United States and internationally; the
Issuer’s ability to comply with government regulations; the Issuer’s
ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions,
and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the
impact of the Issuer’s strategic initiatives; the impact of market and
economic conditions on the financial services industry; and other
factors included in the Issuer’s filings with the SEC, including its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in
other documents that the Issuer files with the SEC. You should consider
these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Issuer
assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date of this press release.
