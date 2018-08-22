Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fiserv    FISV

FISERV (FISV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiserv : Enhances Authentication Services to Combat Call Center Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:24pm CEST

Step-up authentication and identity verification reduce financial institution risk exposure, deter malicious account activity

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today it has introduced two enhanced consumer authentication solutions, step-up authentication and identity verification, to mitigate card fraud within call centers.

Step-up authentication expands beyond knowledge-based consumer authentication that can be vulnerable to fraud, using a five-digit code via text or email valid only during the call. New for Fiserv credit clients, identity verification provides real-time analysis that triggers protective actions to help mitigate account takeover, evaluating high-risk cardholder behavior within the interactive voice response (IVR) system. Layered, multi-factor authentication establishes the identity of the caller and passes information downstream to other fraud applications.

“Personally identifiable information has become easier to find and exploit online due to the ubiquity of social media, and call center fraud has been increasing each year,” said Patrick Davie, vice president, Product Strategy, Card Services, Fiserv. “With these two solutions, fraud exposure for financial institutions can be reduced, cardholders’ personal data is safeguarded and account takeover can be prevented before transactions at the point of sale occur.”

Growing trends in fraud reflect evolving methods with financial institutions and their consumers paying the price. Overall fraud hit a three-year high of $16.8 billion in 2017, and the mean consumer cost of fraud more than doubled from 2016 to 2017, reaching $102 per incident. In 2017, Account Takeover losses in the United States totaled $5.1 billion, tripling over 2016. Consumers increasingly consider their financial institutions to be the party most responsible for safeguarding them against fraud, according to Javelin’s 2018 Identity Fraud report.

Hundreds of Fiserv clients participated in the initial five-month step-up authentication pilot, which has seen more than $2 million in fraud savings due to enhanced customer authentication. Identity verification, released to Fiserv clients in the second quarter, successfully identified a subset of calls to be fraudulent.

Additional Resources:

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more information, visit fiserv.com.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FISERV
03:24pFISERV : Enhances Authentication Services to Combat Call Center Fraud
BU
08/20FISERV : Advisors Achieve Greater Efficiency with Enhanced Unified Managed Accou..
BU
08/17FISERV : 5 key characteristics of a digital banking mindset
AQ
08/09FISERV : Announces Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
08/09Rising Number of Blockchain Projects Taking Big Steps Forward to put Digital ..
AQ
08/07FISERV : Your Legacy Federal Credit Union Focuses on Future with Move to Fiserv ..
BU
08/06Blockchain Influence on Digital Currency is Transforming the Future of the Fi..
AQ
08/01FISERV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/31FISERV INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/31FISERV : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:57aVANGUARD UTILITIES ETF : A Case Study In Defensive Investing 
08/13Q2 Holdings To Acquire Cloud Lending For Lending And Leasing Platform 
08/13TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : July Service And Financial Sector Edition 
08/09FISERV : An Undervalued Fintech Investment 
08/09Fiserv reports new 30M-share buyback authorization 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 829 M
EBIT 2018 1 813 M
Net income 2018 1 161 M
Debt 2018 3 986 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,56
P/E ratio 2019 25,62
EV / Sales 2018 6,20x
EV / Sales 2019 5,86x
Capitalization 32 167 M
Chart FISERV
Duration : Period :
Fiserv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 79,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn M. Renwick Chairman
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Grech Chief Information Officer
Kim M. Robak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV21.39%32 167
WIRECARD94.26%25 867
FIRST DATA CORP50.69%23 418
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.81%19 093
GLOBAL PAYMENTS19.00%18 829
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-5.20%13 235
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.