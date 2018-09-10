Fiserv : First Hawaiian Bank Says “Aloha” to Voice Banking

Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, today announced that the oldest and largest bank
in Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, is making banking more convenient for
its customers by enabling them to interact with their accounts via the
First Hawaiian Bank skill for Amazon Alexa. The new voice capabilities
are a first for a financial institution based in the state, and align to
the bank’s focus on providing the greatest convenience and the best
customer experience.
First Hawaiian Bank is utilizing Voice Banking: Amazon Alexa from Fiserv
to enable customers to check balances and access transaction
information, answering the most frequent requests made by bank
customers. This initial set of capabilities will be available to
customers this month, and First Hawaiian Bank will evaluate additional
capabilities based on customer interest and demand and use of voice
banking.
“Our customers want the freedom to choose how they interact with us,”
said Eric Yeaman, President & COO, First Hawaiian Bank. “We have been
working with Fiserv for several years to enhance our digital services
and empower our customers with a wider range of choices in banking
convenience. With voice-driven technology playing a bigger role in
people’s lives, the time was right to introduce voice banking into that
mix.”
According to the Expectations
& Experiences consumer trends survey from Fiserv, 57 percent of
consumers used voice-activated capabilities on a device in the past
year. Of these, 17 percent performed banking functions using voice in
the preceding month, including 26 percent of millennials (ages 18-37)
and 24 percent of urban consumers. Voice banking users are highly
engaged, using the capabilities just over 11 times per month on average.
Fiserv voice banking capabilities emphasize natural language processing,
enabling intuitive interactions so people can manage their bank account
as they would speak in conversation. Rather than being limited to a set
of specific commands, once the skill is open, people can ask questions
such as, “Alexa, what is my checking account balance?” or, “Alexa, what
are my recent transactions?”
First Hawaiian Bank significantly expanded its existing relationship
with Fiserv in 2015, updating and adding solutions for online and mobile
banking and payments with an emphasis on delivering a unified experience
across digital channels. The new voice banking capabilities will be
integrated into and complement the bank’s current digital suite.
“As a customer-focused bank, First Hawaiian has earned a reputation for
exceptional service,” said Kevin Schultz, president, Digital Banking,
Fiserv. “Voice banking is another way the bank is expanding that spirit
of service and connecting with customers through intelligent
interactions that reflect how people live today.”
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver
solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial
services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
Additional Resources
About First Hawaiian Bank
First Hawaiian Bank (www.FHB.com)
with assets of $20.2 billion was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co., and is
Hawaii's largest bank offering consumer and commercial customers a
comprehensive suite of financial services including deposit products,
lending, merchant services, wealth management, insurance and credit
cards. The bank has 55 branches in Hawaii, three on Guam and two on
Saipan. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), the parent company of First
Hawaiian Bank.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader
in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®
500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for
strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more
information, visit fiserv.com.
FISV-G
