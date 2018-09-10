Log in
News Summary

Fiserv : First Hawaiian Bank Says "Aloha" to Voice Banking

09/10/2018

Bank will be first based on the Island to offer voice banking to its customers

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced that the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, is making banking more convenient for its customers by enabling them to interact with their accounts via the First Hawaiian Bank skill for Amazon Alexa. The new voice capabilities are a first for a financial institution based in the state, and align to the bank’s focus on providing the greatest convenience and the best customer experience.

First Hawaiian Bank is utilizing Voice Banking: Amazon Alexa from Fiserv to enable customers to check balances and access transaction information, answering the most frequent requests made by bank customers. This initial set of capabilities will be available to customers this month, and First Hawaiian Bank will evaluate additional capabilities based on customer interest and demand and use of voice banking.

“Our customers want the freedom to choose how they interact with us,” said Eric Yeaman, President & COO, First Hawaiian Bank. “We have been working with Fiserv for several years to enhance our digital services and empower our customers with a wider range of choices in banking convenience. With voice-driven technology playing a bigger role in people’s lives, the time was right to introduce voice banking into that mix.”

According to the Expectations & Experiences consumer trends survey from Fiserv, 57 percent of consumers used voice-activated capabilities on a device in the past year. Of these, 17 percent performed banking functions using voice in the preceding month, including 26 percent of millennials (ages 18-37) and 24 percent of urban consumers. Voice banking users are highly engaged, using the capabilities just over 11 times per month on average.

Fiserv voice banking capabilities emphasize natural language processing, enabling intuitive interactions so people can manage their bank account as they would speak in conversation. Rather than being limited to a set of specific commands, once the skill is open, people can ask questions such as, “Alexa, what is my checking account balance?” or, “Alexa, what are my recent transactions?”

First Hawaiian Bank significantly expanded its existing relationship with Fiserv in 2015, updating and adding solutions for online and mobile banking and payments with an emphasis on delivering a unified experience across digital channels. The new voice banking capabilities will be integrated into and complement the bank’s current digital suite.

“As a customer-focused bank, First Hawaiian has earned a reputation for exceptional service,” said Kevin Schultz, president, Digital Banking, Fiserv. “Voice banking is another way the bank is expanding that spirit of service and connecting with customers through intelligent interactions that reflect how people live today.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources

About First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank (www.FHB.com) with assets of $20.2 billion was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co., and is Hawaii's largest bank offering consumer and commercial customers a comprehensive suite of financial services including deposit products, lending, merchant services, wealth management, insurance and credit cards. The bank has 55 branches in Hawaii, three on Guam and two on Saipan. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more information, visit fiserv.com.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2018
