Fiserv : GAC Conference Attendees Lend a Hand with Help from Fiserv

Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, demonstrated its commitment to communities and the
credit union movement at the 2019 CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference
(GAC) by donating and arranging the assembly of more than 2,500 comfort
kits. The kits will be distributed by the National Credit Union
Foundation (the Foundation) to victims of natural and other disasters,
and to patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
“One of our values as a company is doing the right thing, and the people
and institutions that comprise the credit union movement share that
ideal,” said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv.
“Giving back to the community embodies what it means to be a credit
union, and the attendees at GAC were eager to lend a helping hand to
brighten the day of people going through a tough time.”
GAC attendees were invited to build kits during meal and exhibition hall
times. Each kit featured essential self-care materials as well as
hand-written notes of encouragement from those who assembled kits.
“Advocacy is a priority at GAC, and it can take on many forms. The
concept Fiserv co-created with the Foundation and Children’s Miracle
Network supported the mission of the event as well as our cooperative
value of people helping people,” said Gigi Hyland, executive director,
National Credit Union Foundation. “We were honored to collaborate with
Fiserv on this effort and look forward to more win-win collaborations in
the future.”
“We were delighted to work with the Foundation and Fiserv to identify a
need and facilitate the assembly of these kits,” said Nick Coleman,
director, strategic partnerships, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
“The credit union industry has given us tremendous support over 23
years, and it was great to be on the ground with them doing good at GAC.”
The assembly of comfort kits at GAC was inspired by Fiserv Gives Back,
the company’s global corporate social responsibility program. The
program supports the local communities where Fiserv associates live and
work, with a focus on making an impact in areas of financial health,
education, environmental stewardship, and health and wellness.
In 2018, Fiserv associates provided more than 32,000 hours of
volunteerism to nearly 250 nonprofits, and the company donated to 137
nonprofits and non-governmental organizations. In 2019, in conjunction
with its thirty fifth anniversary and aspiration to move money and
information in a way that moves the world, Fiserv associates are
striving to complete 35,000 good deeds and acts of kindness in
communities around the globe.
Fiserv is also a longtime supporter of credit union-centric
organizations such as Filene and America’s Credit Union Museum.
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver
solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial
services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in
financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®500
and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for six consecutive years, recognized for strength
of business model, people management, social responsibility and
innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com
and follow
on social media for more information and the latest company news.
