Fiserv : GAC Conference Attendees Lend a Hand with Help from Fiserv

Attendees create more than 2500 comfort kits for disaster victims and hospitalized children

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, demonstrated its commitment to communities and the credit union movement at the 2019 CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) by donating and arranging the assembly of more than 2,500 comfort kits. The kits will be distributed by the National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation) to victims of natural and other disasters, and to patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“One of our values as a company is doing the right thing, and the people and institutions that comprise the credit union movement share that ideal,” said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv. “Giving back to the community embodies what it means to be a credit union, and the attendees at GAC were eager to lend a helping hand to brighten the day of people going through a tough time.”

GAC attendees were invited to build kits during meal and exhibition hall times. Each kit featured essential self-care materials as well as hand-written notes of encouragement from those who assembled kits.

“Advocacy is a priority at GAC, and it can take on many forms. The concept Fiserv co-created with the Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network supported the mission of the event as well as our cooperative value of people helping people,” said Gigi Hyland, executive director, National Credit Union Foundation. “We were honored to collaborate with Fiserv on this effort and look forward to more win-win collaborations in the future.”

“We were delighted to work with the Foundation and Fiserv to identify a need and facilitate the assembly of these kits,” said Nick Coleman, director, strategic partnerships, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “The credit union industry has given us tremendous support over 23 years, and it was great to be on the ground with them doing good at GAC.”

The assembly of comfort kits at GAC was inspired by Fiserv Gives Back, the company’s global corporate social responsibility program. The program supports the local communities where Fiserv associates live and work, with a focus on making an impact in areas of financial health, education, environmental stewardship, and health and wellness.

In 2018, Fiserv associates provided more than 32,000 hours of volunteerism to nearly 250 nonprofits, and the company donated to 137 nonprofits and non-governmental organizations. In 2019, in conjunction with its thirty fifth anniversary and aspiration to move money and information in a way that moves the world, Fiserv associates are striving to complete 35,000 good deeds and acts of kindness in communities around the globe.

Fiserv is also a longtime supporter of credit union-centric organizations such as Filene and America’s Credit Union Museum.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for six consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model, people management, social responsibility and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005229/en/