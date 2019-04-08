Fiserv : Hellenic Bank Delivers Enhanced Customer Experience with Payments Technology from Fiserv

Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, announced today that one of the Mediterranean
region's most innovative banks, Hellenic Bank, is furthering its digital
transformation strategy with the implementation of payments technology
from Fiserv. The Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv will enable the
bank to simplify its payments architecture, operate more efficiently and
offer customers new and customized capabilities.
“Our diverse client base has a range of payment needs, and over time we
have added a variety of payment systems to meet those needs,” said
Phivos Leontiou, Chief Operating Officer, Hellenic Bank. “By moving to a
centralized payments platform, we have been able to streamline our
payments operations while offering the payment options customers expect.
We’re also able to easily add capabilities, such as support for new
real-time payment schemes.”
The highly scalable Dovetail Payments Platform provides a single
platform to centralize and manage all high value, low value and instant
payment types and clearing schemes. Moving to a centralized payments
system enabled by the Dovetail Payments Platform will help propel the
bank’s growth by making it possible for the bank to decommission
multiple siloed payments systems, simplify IT and payments architecture,
and facilitate process automation.
“Hellenic Bank is leveraging advanced payments technology to ensure that
they are well positioned to meet the needs of their customers in a
rapidly changing digital landscape, and Fiserv is proud to be working
with the bank as it delivers on its ambitious growth plans and digital
strategy,” said Jan Kruger, president, Enterprise Payments Solutions,
Fiserv.
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver
solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial
services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
About Hellenic Bank
Hellenic Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Cyprus,
and one of the systemic banks directly supervised by ECB, providing
businesses and individuals with a full spectrum of banking products and
services.
In 2018 Hellenic Bank acquired assets and liabilities of the former
Cyprus Cooperative Bank, establishing it as the biggest retail bank of
the island. Hellenic Bank is at the forefront of financing the growth
and transformation of the island’s most important industries. The Bank’s
success is based on the customer-centric service provided by its staff,
the wide range of products and services it offers and the use of
advanced information and control systems. Aside from traditional loan
and deposit banking products, Hellenic Bank offers a wide range of
banking and insurance services.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in
financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®
500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for six consecutive years, recognized for strength
of business model, people management, social responsibility and
innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com
and follow
on social media for more information and the latest company news.
