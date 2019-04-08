Fiserv : Hellenic Bank Delivers Enhanced Customer Experience with Payments Technology from Fiserv

Bank migrates all payments processing onto Dovetail Payments Platform

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that one of the Mediterranean region's most innovative banks, Hellenic Bank, is furthering its digital transformation strategy with the implementation of payments technology from Fiserv. The Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv will enable the bank to simplify its payments architecture, operate more efficiently and offer customers new and customized capabilities.

“Our diverse client base has a range of payment needs, and over time we have added a variety of payment systems to meet those needs,” said Phivos Leontiou, Chief Operating Officer, Hellenic Bank. “By moving to a centralized payments platform, we have been able to streamline our payments operations while offering the payment options customers expect. We’re also able to easily add capabilities, such as support for new real-time payment schemes.”

The highly scalable Dovetail Payments Platform provides a single platform to centralize and manage all high value, low value and instant payment types and clearing schemes. Moving to a centralized payments system enabled by the Dovetail Payments Platform will help propel the bank’s growth by making it possible for the bank to decommission multiple siloed payments systems, simplify IT and payments architecture, and facilitate process automation.

“Hellenic Bank is leveraging advanced payments technology to ensure that they are well positioned to meet the needs of their customers in a rapidly changing digital landscape, and Fiserv is proud to be working with the bank as it delivers on its ambitious growth plans and digital strategy,” said Jan Kruger, president, Enterprise Payments Solutions, Fiserv.

About Hellenic Bank

Hellenic Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Cyprus, and one of the systemic banks directly supervised by ECB, providing businesses and individuals with a full spectrum of banking products and services.

In 2018 Hellenic Bank acquired assets and liabilities of the former Cyprus Cooperative Bank, establishing it as the biggest retail bank of the island. Hellenic Bank is at the forefront of financing the growth and transformation of the island’s most important industries. The Bank’s success is based on the customer-centric service provided by its staff, the wide range of products and services it offers and the use of advanced information and control systems. Aside from traditional loan and deposit banking products, Hellenic Bank offers a wide range of banking and insurance services.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for six consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model, people management, social responsibility and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

