Fiserv : Philippine Veterans Bank Embarks on Digital Transformation to Serve Customers in New Ways

Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, today announced that Philippine
Veterans Bank has selected Fiserv to help enable the bank’s digital
transformation. The bank will launch digital banking capabilities for
the first time as it focuses on delivering a unified customer experience
that spans physical and digital channels.
“We were confident choosing Fiserv because they have a proven record of
successfully launching digital banking capabilities, and we knew they
could help us navigate new areas,” said Camille Maricelle M. Canullas,
senior vice president and information technology group head, Philippine
Veterans Bank. “We’re putting in place technology that will enable us to
better serve existing customers and attract new ones. Our staff will
have a more comprehensive view of customer relationships, and customers
will have access to digital services aligned with how they live and
work.”
The bank will use DigitalAccess from Fiserv for online and mobile
banking, extending the customer experience in new ways. DigitalAccess,
which will integrate with the bank's core account processing platform,
enables digital onboarding to allow customers to open bank accounts and
apply for loans and other banking products without having to visit a
bank branch. Additional features include personal financial management
tools, online mobile phone top-up capabilities, biometric
authentication, actionable push notifications, and ATM and branch
location searches.
In the future, as bank customers interact through branch and digital
channels, they will be able to get the most up-to-date account
information no matter which channels they use.
“To support the growing needs of more mobile and digitally savvy
customers, more financial institutions are embarking on the path of
digital transformation,” said Marc Mathenz, managing director, Asia
Pacific, Fiserv. “Veterans Bank is reinforcing their commitment to
serving their customers with their decision to move to new technology
that will facilitate interactions across physical and digital channels,
allowing the bank to provide seamless financial services to customers.”
Fiserv solutions enable clients to achieve best-in-class results in 16
countries across Asia Pacific. Fiserv provides a range of solutions to
clients, including some of the largest banks in Australia, Thailand,
and Indonesia, through its more than 6,000 associates in the region and
offices in Sydney and Singapore. Worldwide, Fiserv supports more than
12,000 clients in over 80 countries with nearly 24,000 associates.
Available to financial institutions outside the United States,
DigitalAccess is designed to help meet the needs of new and growing
financial institutions that require a solution with packaged and easy to
deploy functionality. DigitalAccess offers the agility to meet
fast-changing business and customer requirements, including the ability
to scale as the business grows.
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver
solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial
services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
About Philippine Veterans Bank
Philippine Veterans Bank is a private commercial bank in the Philippines
owned by Filipino World War II veterans and their heirs. It has 60
branches strategically located nationwide and caters to both corporate
and retail financial markets. It is also an authorized government
depository bank. As part of its charter, 20% of PVB’s annual net income
is entrusted to the Board of Trustees for the Veterans of World War II
(BTVWWII) for the benefit of World War II veterans and their descendants.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader
in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®
500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for
strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more
information, visit fiserv.com.
