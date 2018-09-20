Fiserv : Prices $2.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial
services technology solutions, announced today that it has priced a
public offering of $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior
notes consisting of the following:
-
$1.0 billion of senior notes that mature in 2023 and bear interest at
a rate of 3.800%, and
-
$1.0 billion of senior notes that mature in 2028 and bear interest at
a rate of 4.200%.
The offering is expected to close September 25, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. Fiserv intends to use the net proceeds
from the offering, together with cash on hand to the extent necessary,
to repay outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility and term
loan and to purchase any and all of its $450.0 million aggregate
principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2020, including any premium
and accrued and unpaid interest on the tendered notes, pursuant to the
tender offer described within the prospectus supplement for the
offering. Fiserv intends to use any remaining net proceeds for general
corporate purposes.
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, MUFG
Securities Americas Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC and SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
accompanying prospectus, which are part of a shelf registration
statement Fiserv filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
copies of which may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities,
LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or by email to wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com;
or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. toll-free at 1-877-558-2607. An
electronic copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement is available
from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any
sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader
in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and
has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of
business model and innovation leadership.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they
include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could,"
"should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the
company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks
and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors
that may affect the company’s results include, among others: pricing and
other actions by competitors; the capacity of the company's technology
to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; the impact of a
security breach or operational failure on the company's business; the
effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United States and
internationally; the company's ability to comply with government
regulations; the company's ability to successfully identify, complete
and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits
associated with the same; the impact of the company's strategic
initiatives; the impact of market and economic conditions on the
financial services industry; and other factors included in the company's
filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017, and in other documents that the company
files with the SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in
evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
of this press release.
