Fiserv : Prices $2.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that it has priced a public offering of $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes consisting of the following:

$1.0 billion of senior notes that mature in 2023 and bear interest at a rate of 3.800%, and

$1.0 billion of senior notes that mature in 2028 and bear interest at a rate of 4.200%.

The offering is expected to close September 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Fiserv intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand to the extent necessary, to repay outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility and term loan and to purchase any and all of its $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2020, including any premium and accrued and unpaid interest on the tendered notes, pursuant to the tender offer described within the prospectus supplement for the offering. Fiserv intends to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which are part of a shelf registration statement Fiserv filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or by email to wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. toll-free at 1-877-558-2607. An electronic copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement is available from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the company’s results include, among others: pricing and other actions by competitors; the capacity of the company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company's business; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United States and internationally; the company's ability to comply with government regulations; the company's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of the company's strategic initiatives; the impact of market and economic conditions on the financial services industry; and other factors included in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

