Fiserv : Two Credit Unions Get Future-Ready with Move to Fiserv Core Platform

Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, announced today that HealthCare First Credit Union
and Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union will move from their current
core processing providers to Fiserv to prepare for future institutional
needs and member expectations.
Both credit unions cited the Fiserv technology ecosystem and commitment
to continued platform investment as key motivators in their decision to
partner with Fiserv for ASP core processing and multiple integrated
solutions, from online banking to bill payment to loan origination and
accounting. Plans to enhance back-office efficiencies and simplify
vendor relationships also played a large role in the institutions’
decisions.
“We realized that our technology environment was not meeting our or our
member’s expectations and carefully considered several options. We are
confident that working with Fiserv will bring long-term stability to the
back office and member value to the front office,” said Meghan Sinclair,
CEO, HealthCare First Credit Union. “With Fiserv focused on our
technology needs, we’ll be able to focus more fully on our members and
their needs.”
HealthCare First Credit Union provides financial services to more than
10,000 healthcare professionals in the Cambria, Somerset and Blair
counties of Pennsylvania. The credit union is making its first core
processing change in more than 30 years with Fiserv.
The desire for a streamlined vendor environment contributed
significantly to Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union making the
decision to move to Fiserv. With 2,000-plus members and a charter
focused on longshoremen, rail workers and others, Portland Local 8
needed to be able to meet the needs of its on-the-move members.
“In order to serve our members to the fullest, our processes and
technology needed to be revamped,” said Jaimie Garver, CEO, Portland
Local 8 Federal Credit Union. “The move to an ASP environment with
Fiserv, along with more powerful digital banking and card processing
services, will be a tremendous benefit for our staff and members.”
The two institutions are among more than 30 that have selected or
installed the Portico® core account processing solution from
Fiserv in the past year.
“Our credit union clients are enthusiastic about our growing technology
ecosystem and continued focus on developing and supporting core account
processing,” said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions,
Fiserv. “The robust capabilities of our core systems and surround
solutions can ease burdens on credit union staff, while enabling rich,
differentiating experiences for members.”
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver
solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial
services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
