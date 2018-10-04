Fiserv : and Intesa Sanpaolo Instant Payments Initiative Earns IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award

Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, has won the 2018 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results
Award for Next-Generation Payments for enabling Intesa Sanpaolo, one of
the top banking groups in the eurozone, to be a European first mover to
instant payments. Now in its fourth year, these awards recognise IT
providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling
change at a client financial institution in the worldwide financial
services industry.
As one of the financial institutions committed to support the EBA
CLEARING Instant Payment platform, Intesa Sanpaolo wanted to be among
the first to offer retail and corporate customers a pan-European instant
payments service. To do so, the bank extended the functionality of its
existing Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv with Dovetail Instant
Payments. By leveraging existing infrastructure, interfaces, and a
familiar user experience, Intesa Sanpaolo was able to create a seamless
path to payments modernisation, maximise their technology investment,
and quickly go live.
More than 10,000 Intesa Sanpaolo customers now use the new payment
service each day, as instant payments have become ‘the new normal’. In
less than one year, Intesa Sanpaolo has processed more than 1.5 million
instant payments with a €1.5 billion value.
“Fiserv is being recognised for its implementation of the European
instant payment solution at Intesa Sanpaolo, the first of its kind in
Europe,” said Karen Massey, senior analyst for banking at IDC Financial
Insights. “Intesa Sanpaolo and Fiserv executed a project characterised
by a high level of implementation complexity, at an impressive speed and
pace.”
Dovetail Instant Payments from Fiserv delivers high-performance,
24/7/365 real-time payment processing across any instant clearing
mechanism – without the need to replace or rebuild existing payments
infrastructure. Dovetail Instant Payments supports multiple deployment
options, including on-premise or hosted.
“We extend our sincere congratulations to Intesa Sanpaolo for building
an intelligent market-leading payments experience for customers. Instant
payments are game changing, and we are proud to help the bank progress
in its aspiration of being Europe’s number one bank,” said Jan Kruger,
president, Enterprise Payments Solutions, Fiserv.
The IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results program is part of the IDC FinTech
Rankings program that categorises and evaluates the top global providers
of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial
institutions for hardware, software and/or services. For more
information about the FinTech Rankings and Real Results Awards rankings,
visit IDC
Financial Insights.
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver
solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial
services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo is among the top banking groups in the eurozone, with a
market capitalisation of 37.2 billion euroas of 31 August
2018. Intesa Sanpaolo is the leader in Italy in all business areas
(retail, corporate, and wealth management). The Group offers its
services to 11.9 million customers through a network of over 4,500
branches well distributed throughout the country with market shares no
lower than 12% in most Italian regions. Intesa Sanpaolo has a strategic
international presence, with approximately 1,100 branches and 7.5
million customers, including subsidiaries operating in commercial
banking in 12 countries in Central Eastern Europe and Middle Eastern and
North African areas, and an international network of specialists in
support of corporate customers across 25 countries, in particular in the
Middle East and North Africa and in those areas where Italian companies
are most active, such as the United States, Brazil, Russia, India and
China.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader
in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®
500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for
strength of business model and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com
and follow
on social media for more information and the latest company news.
FISV-G
