Fiserv : and Intesa Sanpaolo Instant Payments Initiative Earns IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, has won the 2018 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award for Next-Generation Payments for enabling Intesa Sanpaolo, one of the top banking groups in the eurozone, to be a European first mover to instant payments. Now in its fourth year, these awards recognise IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling change at a client financial institution in the worldwide financial services industry.

As one of the financial institutions committed to support the EBA CLEARING Instant Payment platform, Intesa Sanpaolo wanted to be among the first to offer retail and corporate customers a pan-European instant payments service. To do so, the bank extended the functionality of its existing Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv with Dovetail Instant Payments. By leveraging existing infrastructure, interfaces, and a familiar user experience, Intesa Sanpaolo was able to create a seamless path to payments modernisation, maximise their technology investment, and quickly go live.

More than 10,000 Intesa Sanpaolo customers now use the new payment service each day, as instant payments have become ‘the new normal’. In less than one year, Intesa Sanpaolo has processed more than 1.5 million instant payments with a €1.5 billion value.

“Fiserv is being recognised for its implementation of the European instant payment solution at Intesa Sanpaolo, the first of its kind in Europe,” said Karen Massey, senior analyst for banking at IDC Financial Insights. “Intesa Sanpaolo and Fiserv executed a project characterised by a high level of implementation complexity, at an impressive speed and pace.”

Dovetail Instant Payments from Fiserv delivers high-performance, 24/7/365 real-time payment processing across any instant clearing mechanism – without the need to replace or rebuild existing payments infrastructure. Dovetail Instant Payments supports multiple deployment options, including on-premise or hosted.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to Intesa Sanpaolo for building an intelligent market-leading payments experience for customers. Instant payments are game changing, and we are proud to help the bank progress in its aspiration of being Europe’s number one bank,” said Jan Kruger, president, Enterprise Payments Solutions, Fiserv.

The IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results program is part of the IDC FinTech Rankings program that categorises and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. For more information about the FinTech Rankings and Real Results Awards rankings, visit IDC Financial Insights.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is among the top banking groups in the eurozone, with a market capitalisation of 37.2 billion euroas of 31 August 2018. Intesa Sanpaolo is the leader in Italy in all business areas (retail, corporate, and wealth management). The Group offers its services to 11.9 million customers through a network of over 4,500 branches well distributed throughout the country with market shares no lower than 12% in most Italian regions. Intesa Sanpaolo has a strategic international presence, with approximately 1,100 branches and 7.5 million customers, including subsidiaries operating in commercial banking in 12 countries in Central Eastern Europe and Middle Eastern and North African areas, and an international network of specialists in support of corporate customers across 25 countries, in particular in the Middle East and North Africa and in those areas where Italian companies are most active, such as the United States, Brazil, Russia, India and China.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

