Fiserv : to Acquire Third-Party Debit Processing Solutions of Elan Financial Services

Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, announced today it has agreed to acquire the debit
card processing, ATM Managed Services and MoneyPass®
surcharge free network of Elan Financial Services, a unit of U.S.
Bancorp (NYSE: USB). The acquisition will further enhance the value
proposition of Fiserv, deepen its presence in debit card processing, and
expand its mobile and digital payments offerings for consumers and
businesses.
Through this transaction, Fiserv will build on the growth of its Card
Services business by expanding its suite of solutions in key areas such
as ATM Managed Services. The company will also add MoneyPass®,
the second largest surcharge-free network in the United States with
access to more than 33,000 ATMs nationwide, to further enhance its
market position. Fiserv will offer Elan clients additional services,
including risk management solutions, Accel® debit payments
network and enhanced debit platform capabilities. This acquisition does
not include the Elan credit card issuing and corporate payments
businesses, which are also U.S. Bancorp units. The transaction, which is
subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions,
is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter.
“We continue to see opportunities for financial institutions to enhance
the card-based payments they provide to their customers in an always-on,
anytime access world,” said Jeffery Yabuki, President and Chief
Executive Officer, Fiserv. “This acquisition expands our capabilities
and provides additional expertise, which together should enhance the
value we provide our clients. We look forward to welcoming the Elan team
to Fiserv.”
After an evaluation of this business unit, U.S. Bancorp made the
strategic decision to sell the business. “We believe this sale is the
right thing to do for the bank and our customers,” said Tim Welsh, vice
chairman, Consumer Banking Sales and Support, U.S. Bank. “Our customers
will now benefit from the long-term commitment Fiserv has for this
business and its clients and U.S. Bank will benefit as we continue to
reinvest in our core businesses.”
At closing, Fiserv will pay a purchase price of approximately $690
million. The acquired business has revenue of more than $170 million and
Fiserv anticipates this transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings
per share in 2019. Fiserv will provide additional financial detail
surrounding this transaction on its third quarter 2018 earnings call.
Fiserv partners with financial institutions, independent sales
organizations and retailers to provide a comprehensive suite of
Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) services, including credit and debit
card processing, ATM management services, fraud mitigation and risk
management solutions, and the Accel® debit payments network.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements regarding the expected timing of the transaction.
Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that
may adversely impact the anticipated outcomes include, among others: the
occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give
rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; conditions to the
completion of the transaction may not be satisfied on the terms expected
or on the anticipated schedule; the benefits of the transaction may be
different than currently anticipated; and other factors identified in
Fiserv's filings with the SEC from time to time, including those in its
annual report on Form 10-K. You should consider these factors carefully
in evaluating forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such statements. Fiserv assumes no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
of this press release.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For nearly 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in
financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®
500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for
strength of business model and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com
and follow
on social media for more information and the latest company news.
FISV-I
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005593/en/