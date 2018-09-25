Log in
Fiserv : to Acquire Third-Party Debit Processing Solutions of Elan Financial Services

09/25/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

Acquisition extends Fiserv reach and capabilities in debit processing, ATM management and surcharge-free network services to enhance value for financial services providers and their customers

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today it has agreed to acquire the debit card processing, ATM Managed Services and MoneyPass® surcharge free network of Elan Financial Services, a unit of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). The acquisition will further enhance the value proposition of Fiserv, deepen its presence in debit card processing, and expand its mobile and digital payments offerings for consumers and businesses.

Through this transaction, Fiserv will build on the growth of its Card Services business by expanding its suite of solutions in key areas such as ATM Managed Services. The company will also add MoneyPass®, the second largest surcharge-free network in the United States with access to more than 33,000 ATMs nationwide, to further enhance its market position. Fiserv will offer Elan clients additional services, including risk management solutions, Accel® debit payments network and enhanced debit platform capabilities. This acquisition does not include the Elan credit card issuing and corporate payments businesses, which are also U.S. Bancorp units. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter.

“We continue to see opportunities for financial institutions to enhance the card-based payments they provide to their customers in an always-on, anytime access world,” said Jeffery Yabuki, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiserv. “This acquisition expands our capabilities and provides additional expertise, which together should enhance the value we provide our clients. We look forward to welcoming the Elan team to Fiserv.”

After an evaluation of this business unit, U.S. Bancorp made the strategic decision to sell the business. “We believe this sale is the right thing to do for the bank and our customers,” said Tim Welsh, vice chairman, Consumer Banking Sales and Support, U.S. Bank. “Our customers will now benefit from the long-term commitment Fiserv has for this business and its clients and U.S. Bank will benefit as we continue to reinvest in our core businesses.”

At closing, Fiserv will pay a purchase price of approximately $690 million. The acquired business has revenue of more than $170 million and Fiserv anticipates this transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2019. Fiserv will provide additional financial detail surrounding this transaction on its third quarter 2018 earnings call.

Fiserv partners with financial institutions, independent sales organizations and retailers to provide a comprehensive suite of Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) services, including credit and debit card processing, ATM management services, fraud mitigation and risk management solutions, and the Accel® debit payments network.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing of the transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may adversely impact the anticipated outcomes include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; conditions to the completion of the transaction may not be satisfied on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; the benefits of the transaction may be different than currently anticipated; and other factors identified in Fiserv's filings with the SEC from time to time, including those in its annual report on Form 10-K. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Fiserv assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For nearly 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-I


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 829 M
EBIT 2018 1 813 M
Net income 2018 1 161 M
Debt 2018 3 986 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,07
P/E ratio 2019 26,10
EV / Sales 2018 6,31x
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
Capitalization 32 767 M
Chart FISERV
Duration : Period :
Fiserv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 79,6 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn M. Renwick Chairman
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc West Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kim M. Robak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV24.21%32 767
WIRECARD91.58%26 474
FIRST DATA CORP51.77%23 913
GLOBAL PAYMENTS26.99%20 135
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.37%19 622
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-1.89%13 451
