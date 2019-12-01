Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fiserv Inc.    FISV

FISERV INC.

(FISV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiserv : Black Friday Brick-and-Mortar Sales Up 4.2% According to SpendTrend Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Black Friday shopping at physical stores saw a 4.2% increase in sales compared to 2018, according to First Data Insights. The Black Friday 2019 SpendTrend® Holiday Snapshot from First Data, now Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, showed that consumers were willing to travel for a deal, with a quarter of shoppers traveling more than 25 miles to visit a physical store on Black Friday. At the same time, spending via mobile wallets increased more than 80%, as consumers continue adopting new payment methods.

A comprehensive overview of consumer spending for Black Friday 2019, the SpendTrend Holiday Snapshot analyzes aggregate sales data across more than one million brick-and-mortar merchant locations, spanning all major retail verticals.

Key Black Friday 2019 retail trend data is included in the SpendTrend Holiday Snapshot infographic.

Highlights for 2019 include:

  • Black Friday brick-and-mortar sales were up 4.2%, with the greatest increase over normal shopping activity seen across electronics and appliances, sporting goods, and clothing/shoe stores. Electronics and appliance stores saw the largest average ticket size at $214 per transaction.
  • New York, Los Angeles and Chicago had the greatest increase in sales volume compared to a typical Friday in those cities. Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Raleigh experienced the smallest increase in sales volume compared to a typical Friday.
  • Consumers started their Black Friday shopping trips with breakfast, with restaurants posting their highest transactions per minute at 9 a.m. local time. Consumers also shopped at specialty retailers early, with activity peaking at 10 a.m. at places like jewelry stores, cosmetics stores and boutiques.
  • Shoppers demonstrated their propensity to travel for a good deal, with 38% traveling more than 10 miles, and 25% traveling more than 25 miles to shop at a physical store.
  • When paying with a card, consumers chose credit. Fifty-seven percent of card-based spending was via credit card, compared to 43% for debit. Spending via mobile wallets was up 82% compared to 2018.

“Despite the evolution in consumer shopping habits, Black Friday remains an important bellwether for the holiday season,” said Devin McGranahan, executive vice president and senior group president, Fiserv. “In 2019, consumers showed their willingness to travel for a good deal, and blended their physical shopping with digital payments via mobile wallets.”

Media: To arrange a phone interview to discuss the Black Friday 2019 SpendTrend Holiday Snapshot data in greater detail contact Serena Tesler at serena@theharris.agency or Ann Cave at ann.cave@fiserv.com or call 312-451-4278.

Additional Resources: SpendTrend Holiday Snapshot infographic - www.firstdata.com/spendtrend/2019/black_friday_infographic.pdf.

About SpendTrend from First Data, now Fiserv

SpendTrend® economic analyses provide a comprehensive view of transaction and dollar volume growth by payment type. The unique analyses aggregate retail sales data across more than four million merchant locations to provide extraordinary insight into consumer spending patterns in all major retail verticals. With a combination of macroeconomic reports and customized datasets, SpendTrend economic analyses help guide forecasting, validate models and identify sales growth areas.

About Fiserv

First Data is now Fiserv.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FISERV INC.
12:31pFISERV : Black Friday Brick-and-Mortar Sales Up 4.2% According to SpendTrend Dat..
BU
11/22FISERV : Military Veterans Honored by Fiserv and the Milwaukee Bucks with New &l..
BU
11/21FISERV : Insurance Compliance Software Market To Witness Astonishing Growth With..
AQ
11/20FISERV : Long-Term Credit Union Clients Extend Fiserv Relationship with New Core..
BU
11/18SAGE : to sell payment processing unit for 232 million pounds
RE
11/14FISERV : These employers chip in on your student loans
AQ
11/07FISERV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
11/07FISERV INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
11/07FISERV INC. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/06FISERV : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 331 M
EBIT 2019 4 316 M
Net income 2019 1 490 M
Debt 2019 21 139 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 52,7x
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,53x
EV / Sales2020 6,06x
Capitalization 79 031 M
Chart FISERV INC.
Duration : Period :
Fiserv Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 120,22  $
Last Close Price 116,24  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc West Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Denis J. O'Leary Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV INC.58.28%79 031
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.75.60%54 429
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.65.26%26 635
WIRECARD AG-9.79%16 310
WESTERN UNION57.56%11 270
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.81.21%11 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group